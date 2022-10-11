Tuesday, October 11, 2022
CPIM fawns over North Korea for constructing a ‘powerful socialist nation’; netizens ask them to shift their base to Pyongyang

In a tweet, the Puducherry unit of CPIM praised the authoritarian Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) for constructing a 'powerful sociality nation' in the form of North Korea. It said, "77 years ago, The Workers' Party of Korea was founded on October 10, 1945."

Netizens mock CPIM after they hail the North Korean governance model
King Jong Un (left), CPIM logo, images via KCNA/ Reuters
On Monday (October 10), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) courted controversy for heaping praise on the totalitarian State of North Korea while simultaneously ‘championing’ the cause of democracy in India.

“WPK is leading the construction of a powerful socialist nation to victory while resolutely overcoming unprecedented challenges in history,” it claimed.

Screengrab of the tweet by CPIM Puducherry

Social media users slam CPIM for hailing North Korea as a ‘socialist powerhouse’

Social media users were aghast at the ‘audacity’ of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for citing North Korea as an example of a ‘socialist powerhouse.’ Netizens suggested the party shift its base to Pyongyang instead of Puducherry.

“Shift to North Korea. India can be rid of filthy commies,” wrote one user.

Another user asked Kerala Chief Minister and CPIM leader, Pinarayi Vijayan, to go to North Korea for his future medical treatment.

“What a moron,” one Dhanush mocked the CPIM Puducherry handle.

“Communist ideology itself is a challenge… why most people in the world left this ideology… In India too except Kerala, Marxist lose security deposits during elections and contribute substantially to national reserves… keep doing that…” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user shared the Gif of an excited Kim Jong Un applauding the CPIM for its online propaganda.

One Kanha pointed out the doublespeak of the Communists in the country. He tweeted, “One side Praising totalitarian dictatorship in North Korea and on another side, these jokers are fighting for democracy in India.”

Earlier, the CPIM Puducherry Twitter handle went all guns blazing after the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Alongside a picture of Pizza Hut, it tweeted, “Mikhail Gorbachev, a traitor to socialism and the destroyer of the USSR, died at the age of 92.”

While staying true to its roots, CPIM also heaped praise on the mass murderer and architect of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Mao Zedong.

