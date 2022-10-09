Gujarat Congress Muslim MLAs demand tickets proportionate to the Muslim population in the state ahead of the elections

The Muslim MLAs of the Congress party have demanded tickets proportionate to the Muslim population in poll-bound Gujarat. As per reports, three MLAs of Congress belonging to the Muslim community have asked for 10 to 11 tickets for Muslims in the state for the upcoming elections. In the last elections, Out of seven Muslim candidates that Congress had fielded, Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala, Sabir Kabliwala and Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen won their respective seats.

Congress MLA Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen was quoted by Desh Gujarat saying that 18 assembly seats for Muslim candidates are “their right” as Gujarat has a 10 per cent population of Muslims and the total number of assembly seats in the state is 182. They have demanded tickets for the assembly seats, including Dariyapur, Jamalpur Khadia, Wakaner, Surat East, Abdasa, Jamnagar East, Dholka, Mandvi, and Vejalpur.

Shaikh said, “Every community seeks their representation when there is a political election. Muslim community of entire Gujarat feels that there are 182 seats and 10 per cent population of the Muslim community. Considering that, 18 seats is our right. But the Muslim community haven’t laid claims to 18 seats. We demand 10 to 11 seats, including Dariyapur, Jamalpur Khadia, Wakaner, Surat East, Godhra, Vejalpur in Ahmedabad, Dholka, Abdasa and Mandvi in Kutch, Jamnagar East. So, for those who are capable of winning, we three sitting MLAs, Imran Khedawala, Jawed Pirzada and me, and other senior leaders of congress, feel that the tickets should be given where there are capable candidates.”

He added that during the last elections, seven tickets were given to the Muslim candidates though they felt that at least ten seats should have been given to them. Shaikh also targeted BJP and AAP for not giving Muslim candidates any tickets in the state.

“The condition is very convenient, and the representation of the Muslim community can be increased. BJP doesn’t give us even a single ticket. AAP party declared so many candidates, but they haven’t declared any Muslim candidate so far. But, congress always walks along with the people of all religions and castes, whether it be Patidar, Brahmin, Schedule caste, Schedule Tribe, OBC, or Muslim. We trust that the party (congress) will think seriously about our demand and give tickets. We trust the high commands that they walk with the people of all religions and castes. So, we will get enough representation,” he said.