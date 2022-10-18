Protests against mandatory hijab have been raging across Iran since the murder of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the ‘morality police’ for her inappropriate hijab. Women of all ages, and all backgrounds, have put their foot down and revolted against the Ayatollahs for imposing the hijab on them. Sportswoman Elnaz Rekabi also decided to make a statement when she competed without a hijab at her event in Seoul, South Korea, but it seems to have landed her in trouble.

While competing at the Asian Sport Climbing Championships on Sunday, Elnaz Rekabi refused to wear a hijab and competed without it. Even when competing outside Iran, Iranian athletes are required to wear a hijab as per the Ayatollah regime. However, 33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi shunned the Islamic Republic’s restrictions while representing her country.

Even though Rekabi couldn’t win a medal and finished fourth, her brave stand made headlines across the world and gave hope to millions of persecuted women. Last year, Rekabi created history when she became the first Iranian woman to win a medal at the sport climbing world championships. Unfortunately, since Monday evening, Rekabi is no longer traceable and has gone missing because this time she chose to compete without a hijab.

The athletes taking part in this event were due to return to Iran on Wednesday. However, as per the information provided to BBC Persia by sources, Elnaz Rekabi was forced to give up her passport and mobile phone in Seoul by the Iranian authorities. Since then, she hasn’t been heard from by her friends and family.

Meanwhile, BBC World Service presenter Rana Rahimpour tweeted on Tuesday morning that Rekabi was already on a plane bound for Tehran. She was removed from other athletes, and sent to Tehran ahead of schedule.

Update: we have found out that Elnaz Rakebi is on a plane heading to #Tehran, two days earlier than planned. There are concerns about her safety. #Iran #MahsaAmini https://t.co/tXeMZN3Jqz — Rana Rahimpour (@ranarahimpour) October 17, 2022

Anti-Hijab protests in Iran

The ongoing protests in Iran began after a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in Tehran. She was arrested and tortured by the ‘Morality Police’ for wearing the hijab inappropriately on September 13, 2022. Iranian media reported that Amini fell into a state of coma and was eventually declared brain dead.

Mahsa Amini succumbed to her injuries on September 16. Following her death, there have been large-scale women-led protests in Iran. Videos of women surfaced where they cut off their hair and burnt hijab as a mark of protest against the enforcement of compulsory hijab for women.