ABP journalist Rubika Liyaquat on Tuesday drew the ire of Islamists on Twitter after she posted pictures of her visit to the hallowed Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier today, Ms Liyaquat took to Twitter to share her pictures from a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Sharing her pics from the visit, the ABP News journalist said that the visit to the king of Ujjain had left her spellbound.

Islamists attack Rubika Liyaquat for sharing pictures from her visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

No sooner did Ms Liyaquat post pictures of her visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, a raft of Islamists descended on her timeline, abusing her for “betraying Islam” and committing the sin “shirk”, which means ‘idolatry’ and is strictly proscribed under Islam.

An Islamist who identifies herself as a journalist responded to Rubina’s tweet, saying: “No religion is a joke! In this way you are insulting both religions, it is right to respect every religion but it is wrong to do paganism by calling yourself a Muslim. Do not insult any form of God to improve your image.”

Another Islamist who seemed profoundly aggrieved by Rubina’s visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple said that praying to anyone except Allah is shirk and those who commit it are consigned to hell.

Many others attacked her for visiting a Hindu temple even though she is a Muslim and a follower of Islam which prohibits idol worshipping.

Kya bat hai rubika sister

Aapko dekh ke aane vali muslim child janeration kya seekhege

Gajab dhong mcha rkkha

Kya aap Ne sarm bech khai hai

Abp kam karne ke liye ye sab kuch karna pdta hai kya 👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏 — Nasir (@nasirkhan15247) October 11, 2022

Yet another Islamist declared that Rubika is a Hindu and warned her that she should not call herself a Muslim. Citing Sharia and Islam, the social media user said those who commit shirk cease to be Muslim.

Aur khabardar wo apne apko musalman kahti hai to kahti rahe lekin shariyat ke mutabiq ab wo hindu hai allah ke sath kisi ko shareek karne wala muslim categary se nikal jata hai ye mai nahi islam kahta hai aur please is per faltu ke reaction de kar pareshan na kare ap log — Mohammad Khalid (@Mohdkhalid9140) October 11, 2022

Rubika was also called a ‘kaafir’ who would project herself as a Muslim to further the ‘Hindutva agenda on TV’.

This kafir will try to project herself as a Muslim when she will need to such any hindutva agenda on TV. https://t.co/d7HOqCyPFT — 🚩 (@_IslamicRevival) October 11, 2022

But some Islamists tried to veil their attack against Rubika by linking it to the Garba controversy recently after Bajrang Dal members had stopped Muslims feigning as Hindus from attending the religious functions.

Peace Party’s Shadab Chauhan, known for voicing fringe opinions on social media, targeted Rubika Liyaquat for her visit to the Mahakelshwar Temple. “Nowadays, the Bajrang Dal members are mulling over banning the entry of Muslims at Garba events, so how did they let you inside? Do you have a pact with them? Well, whatever it is, it is your constitutional right to worship whomever you want to, and I have no comment to make.”

आजकल तो बजरंग दल वाले मुसलमानों के गरबा एंट्री पर बैन लगाने और मारने की बात कर रहे हैं आपको कैसे जाने दिया कोई गठबंधन है बजरंग दल से आपका? खैर हमें क्या मतलब यह आपका संवैधानिक अधिकार आप जिसकी चाहे पूजा करें उसमें मुझे कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करनी है.@RubikaLiyaquat — Shadab Chauhan شاداب چوہان (@shadab_chouhan1) October 11, 2022

Visiting Hindu temples with a sense of respect and admiration and entering Garba venues under fake aliases are two disparate things that folks like Shadab are either incapable of comprehending or deliberately choose to conflate in their bid to discredit modernist Muslims.

Bajrang Dal members objected to the entry of those Muslims who assumed fake aliases and ulterior motives to cause disruptions at Garba programmes, an intimately religious function for Hindus. By drawing false equivalences to Rubika’s visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, which reflected the ABP News anchor’s deep reverence and high regard for the Hindu God, Islamists like Shadab try to draw a veil over the lumpen elements who visit Garba pandals, not out of any respect or with the aim of worshipping the Hindu deity, but to ogle at Hindu women and girls and make lewd remarks against them.