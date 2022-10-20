A video wherein a young man is seen urinating on the Shivling in a Mahadev temple in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The despicable incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in a 200-year-old ancient Mahadev temple in Rasna village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sarurpur police station in ​​Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The youth desecrating the Shivling has been identified as Mohammad Shoiab.

In the CCTV footage, that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, Mohammad Shoiab can be seen entering the temple and peeing on the Shivling. On Tuesday (October 18, 2022) morning when the priests reached the temple for worship they saw the main entrance open. A foul odour was emanating from within the temple premises. The priest summoned a local youth named Mohit, who arrived and played the CCTV footage in which they saw Shoiab committing the despicable act.

Meerut police also took to Twitter on October 20 to inform that Mohammad Shoaib had been arrested based on the CCTV footage and sent to jail. In this regard, a case has been filed against the accused at police station Sarurpur.

Speaking about the accused, the police said that Shoaib was “mand buddhi” or mentally retarded and also a drug addict. They confirmed that he was intoxicated at the time he entered the temple premises and peed on the Shivling.

Shoaib who Urinated on shivling is declared mentally ill by Meerut Police. Paagal tha, Nashe me tha lekin pesaab kaha karna hai ye poora maalum tha https://t.co/3lYfwgAQ7W pic.twitter.com/TqfgHn73Vo — Mithie (@_ahania) October 19, 2022

For the uninitiated, in Hindi, mentally challenged individuals are referred to as ‘mand buddhi.’ Such people are typically slow in their understanding and cannot comprehend things properly.

Recently, OpIndia reported how the ‘mental instability’ trope is used regularly to downplay a crime where evidently the perpetrator belongs to a particular community. It is a time-tested formula that keeps resurfacing from time to time. Be it the attack on the Gorakhnath temple or the incident in Telangana where two Muslim women wearing burqa tried to damage temple and church idols, the corporate English media, the left-liberals, Islamists, and their apologists, have been unrelenting in their use of the ‘mental illness’ trope to justify Muslim-committed crimes.

It is almost like a new addition to their old strategy wherein they cherry-pick cases in which the victim-perpetrator equation suits their narratives. It is essentially tailor-made to show Muslims as overwhelmingly the victims and Hindus overwhelmingly as the perpetrators. Thus, creating a false perception among minorities that they are under attack from ‘fascist’ Hindus with active cooperation from the state machinery.

Coming back to the aforementioned case, Radharaman Das, the vice president of Kolkata-based ISKCON was the first to share the video of the incident on the microblogging site Twitter. The video soon went viral. Taking cognisance of the viral video, Meerut police immediately arrested the accused.

Along with this video, Das also shared another video in which a youth is seen threatening Hindus. The youth identified as Mustafa Arshad Khan is heard saying, “Kaafir’s, y’all will be buried when the time comes.”

Mustafa Arshad Khan say’s that when time will come they will bury al!ve all Hindus.

He is an Islamic influencer and have more than 14,000 followers on Instagram. Muslims are clear about what they will do with Hindus when their time will come. Hindus, what you will do? pic.twitter.com/5mnqg584vI — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) October 19, 2022

Sharing the video, Radharaman Das wrote, “When the time comes, they will wipe out all traces of Hindus. This is an Islamic Influencer. He has more than 14,000 Instagram followers. Muslims are certain of what they will do to Hindus when the time comes. What are you going to do?” he questions the Hindus.