The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a person named Naushad for attempting to rape and brutally murder a minor Hindu girl in Tadi Bada village of Ballia district in the state. The 13-year-old girl, the daughter of Ravindra Pandey, had gone to a fair organized in the village and was taken away by the accused. He tried to rape her and later murdered her. Naushad was arrested when the victim girl was in the hospital, and now murder charges have been slapped against him.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on October 14 when the victim girl had gone to a fair organized in the village. She was accompanied by one of her friends named Sapna. While they were returning from the fair, Naushad approached the victim and offered to drop her safely at home. However, he took her 5 km away from her house in the opposite direction and tried to rape her.

On being unsuccessful, he abused the victim and choked her throat. He also used sharp blades to slit her hand and also tried to separate her legs from her body. The girl was then thrown away on the nearby farm and was discovered only the next morning. Some of the women from the village found the girl lying on the roadside the next morning and called the villagers. The girl was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital where she died on October 21.

Ravindra Pandey, the father of the victim girl said that the accused was well known to his family and that he was like their family member. “He used to come to our house frequently as he stayed only around 10 meters away from home. We had friendly relations with him and he was free to roam around in our home. I am still clueless why he did such a brutal thing to my daughter”, he said.

He added that on October 14, when the incident happened, he was worried as his daughter had not returned home from the fair. When the girl had not arrived home, he called call his daughter’s friend Sapna to know where his daughter was. But Sapna said that she already arrived home an hour ago and her friend was not with her. Later the villagers said that they saw the girl with Naushad.

After knowing this, the girl’s father called Naushad to know about the victim, but he lied saying that he didn’t take the girl with him. Later he even visited the girl’s house to ask if she has returned and went away after being told that she has not. The father of the girl then began searching for his daughter in the village. However, she was found only the next morning.

After the girl was found by some women from the village, her father was immediately informed, and she was rushed to a hospital. As she was last seen with Naushad, her father Ravindra Pandey lodged a complaint against him.

The local police immediately launched an investigation into the case and arrested Naushad for brutally murdering the 13-year-old girl. The accused was also shot in his leg by the police after he shot at the police team with a country-made gun and tried to escape. However, he was nabbed by police and later he confessed to having committed the crime and said that he first tried to rape the victim and on being unsuccessful, he thrashed her. He said that he pressed the girl’s mouth with a handkerchief and then cut veins in her wrist.

Later the girl was shifted to Varanasi, but she died during treatment on 21st October. Following that, police added additional murder charges against Naushad. The girl was cremated at Harichandra Ghat in Varanasi at the insistence of the police, while villagers had demanded to bring her to the village. Doctors have collected samples of her nails and other organs of the body to find evidence of the attack.

The family members of the deceased have demanded strict action against the accused and have said that the accused should be severely tortured before his death punishment. The video of the incident went viral over social media in which the father of the victim could be heard saying that the local police and especially the SP of the district helped him in this case. He said that the victim was not even able to open her eyes properly and that her body was completely bandaged. “She was not able to speak anything after the incident. She only could be seen fearing death”, he added. The locals are also demanding that Naushad’s house should be demolished.