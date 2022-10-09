The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board is facing mounting criticism from regional parties and political figures over its plan to repurpose a portion of Srinagar’s Eidgah into a cancer hospital. This comes after Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi indicated that a portion of the Eidgah site will be utilised to construct a cancer hospital.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said, “The statements issued about Eidgah have hurt the sentiments of local Muslim populace, which is watching the situation with lots of apprehension. The place is meant for prayers. Anything done against the wishes of the people will be fraught with dangers.”

Mehbooba Mufti blamed the administration for creating a pressure cooker situation in J&K. “This government has no representative character and no authority to take decisions on behalf of any community, especially the Muslim community to which the Waqf properties belong to,” she stated.

Numerous youth groups have also spoken out against the Waqf Board’s decision. According to National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, the Eidgah is just for prayers. “We have two cancer hospitals just a few kilometres away from the site. This Eidgah is used by youth from the old city, which does not have enough open spaces. Where will the youth go? Let the government identify some other site,” Dar said.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated in a statement that the Eidgah in Srinagar was acquired in the 15th century by Persian saint Mir Mohammad Hamdani. Farooq described it as “a historic public space,” and stated it was where Kashmir’s first cricket and football games were played.

Darakhshan Andrabi, Waqf Board head, and BJP politician declared on September 22 that a cancer hospital will be built on Eidgah grounds. According to Andrabi, the hospital was initially intended to be erected next to Sultan-ul-Arifeen Sheikh Hamza Makhdoomi’s tomb in Rainawari, but the archaeological department rejected the idea. She stated that the hospital will be built on around 80 Kanals of land (10 acres). The Eidgah has an area of 650 kanals, or 80 acres.

In her capacity as Waqf chief, Andbrabi has implemented a number of corrections, including eliminating “peer” donation boxes from Valley shrines, doing away with the tradition of politicians donning turbans, and modifying Waqf property rentals.