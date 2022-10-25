From mocking his Gau Puja to spreading fake news about Rishi Sunak eating beef: How UK’s first Hindu PM was subjected to Hinduphobic attacks

On October 24, United Kingdom’s Member of Parliament (MP) Rishi Sunak became leader of the conservative party and Prime Minister-designate of the country. With his appointment for the chair, he became the first Indian-origin MP to become the UK’s PM. Since then, he is getting attacked for his Hindu roots, and attempts are being made to deny his self-professed religious identity and roots. One such example was when he did not get elected as PM in September this year, Sunak was mocked for doing Gau Puja.

‘Professor’ Ashok Swain, a fake news peddler who is known for his anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia, said, “Despite all these antics, Rishi Sunak was soundly defeated by Liz Truss, and she becomes the new UK PM. Important to be true to yourself – UK is not UP.” He also shared the video of Sunak worshipping a cow in the tweet.

Despite all these antics Rishi Sunak was soundly defeated by Liz Truss and she becomes the new UK PM. Important to be true to yourself – UK is not UP. pic.twitter.com/vd5jnpHKTW — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 5, 2022

So-called Human Rights Activist Advocate Priyadarshi Telang said, “One can become Chief Minister of UP by eating Gobar (cow dung) and Gau Mutra (cow urine) but cannot become Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak.” He also congratulated Liz Truss on her victory.

Twitter user Farhan Ashfaq said, “The United Kingdom is saved from becoming Uttar Pradesh.”

Furthermore, there are rumours that are spreading like wildfire on social media that Sunak eats beef (cow’s meat) which is against Hindu culture. Twitter user Sanghamitra said, “Sanghis oppose Ranbir Kapoor for eating beef while they support Rishi Sunak. Sanghis support Jews and they support Hitler too. This is what a sanghi’s life is!”

Sanghis oppose Ranbir Kapoor for eating beef while they support Rishi Sunak. Sanghis support Jews and they support Hitler too. This is what a sanghi’s life is! — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest_) October 25, 2022

Ravi Nair, known for his anti-Hindu stand, said, “Bhakt Mandali and their media should ask Rishi Sunak whether he eats beef or not.”

Bhakt Mandali and their media should ask Rishi Sunak whether he eats beef or not 😜 — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) October 24, 2022

Former NSUI leader and congress supporter Yashraj Singh Chouhan said, “Rishi Sunak: Born in the uk 🇬🇧, Parents born in Africa, Never held an indian citizenship, beef eater Yet, Bhakts are proud to have an “Indian-origin” UK PM. Sonia Gandhi: Got married in India, Made 🇮🇳 home for 55+ years. Holds an Indian passport. Yet, Bhakts call her foreign.”

1)Rishi Sunak: Born in the uk 🇬🇧, Parents born in Africa, Never held an indian citizenship, beef eater Yet, Bhakts are proud to have an “Indian-origin” UK PM



2)Sonia Gandhi: Got married in India, Made 🇮🇳 home for 55+ years. Holds an Indian passport. Yet, Bhakts call her foreign — Yashraj Singh chouhan (@UnkownYash) October 24, 2022

Twitter user Raj Bhads Aviator added a screenshot of Sunak’s statement that he would support farmers raising livestock for beef, said, “A message for Sanghi monkeys. Beef is Yummy in Sunak land.”

A message for Sanghi monkeys,



Beef is Yummy in Sunak land😉 pic.twitter.com/I7PZiu0Vjx — RajBhadsAviator (@RajBhads90) October 24, 2022

However, in 2015 during an interview with the Indian newspaper Business Standard, Rishi Sunak clearly mentioned that he does not consume beef for religious reasons. In the interview, he also cleared the air about his ethnicity that he chose to ‘tick’ on the census. He said, “British Indian is what I tick on the census, we have a category for it. I am thoroughly British, this is my home and my country, but my religious and cultural heritage is Indian, and my wife is Indian. I am open about being a Hindu.” In just a couple of sentences, Sunak made it clear that he was a Hindu by religion and a British Indian by ethnicity.

The Ganesha Idol on Sunak’s desk

During an interview with politico, Sunak mentioned that he keeps a small Bhagwan Ganesha idol on his desk. He even left the idol on the desk for then-PM Borris Johnson when he was sick and using Sunak’s office. He said, “Lord Ganesh is still on my desk in No. 11 (Downing Street),” Sunak said. “My wife was insistent we left it there when the PM was sick. He used my office in No.11 because he lives above, and it was easy for him to have this walled-off area where he could come up and down. And so he was using my office in No. 11, and I took all my stuff out — but Akshata was insistent we left that there for him, to keep an eye on him as well.”

Emphasizing being a practising Hindu, he pointed out that he does not eat beef and “it has never been a problem”. It is noteworthy that the grandparents of Sunak moved from Punjab, India, to East Africa in the 1930s and then to Britain in the 1960s.

Rishi Sunak and UK’s ties with India

India has strong ties with the United Kingdom. With someone of Indian origin as PM of the UK may raise hope for some and questions for others if his ethnicity makes him prefer India or not. Being a British politician and a UK citizen, it is the first duty of Sunak to serve the people of the UK. What his appointment will mean for India will be decided through the diplomatic channel between India and the UK. It is too early for guesswork anyway.

In October 2020, when Rishi Sunak was the Chancellor of the Exchequer, he had a video conference with Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed economic ties with India.

Enjoyed speaking with India’s Finance Minister @nsitharaman today.



Already over 800 Indian companies in the UK employ more than 110,000 people – and by strengthening economic ties between UK & India, we can create and secure even more jobs.🇬🇧🇮🇳 https://t.co/XN3Ksu3LZb pic.twitter.com/BeMKpc30fJ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 28, 2020

At that time, Sunak pointed out that more than 800 Indian companies operate in the UK, employing more than 110,000 people. He hoped to create and secure more jobs by strengthening economic ties between India and the UK. Sunak’s first preference was and will be the people of Britain for whom he has been appointed to serve.

Sunak to work alongside farmers raising livestock for beef

Another pertaining note about the difference between the culture of India and the UK is that India is a Hindu-majority nation. Cow beef is banned in several states, and India does not export cow beef at all. The situation in the UK is different. People enjoy eating cow beef, and it is their eating habit. Though Sunak does not eat beef himself, he is going to support farmers raising livestock for beef.

In July 2022, Sunak said he would not tell anyone to eat less meat during an interview with the Telegraph. He said, “My constituency is home to hundreds of beef and lamb farmers, and I am committed to supporting the fantastic industry they represent. People’s food choices are their own, and I would lead a government that champions our livestock farmers at home and abroad.” Notably, in that interview as well it was clearly mentioned that Sunak being a Hindu, does not eat beef himself.

My constituency is home to hundreds of beef and lamb farmers and I am committed to supporting the fantastic industry they represent.



People’s food choices are their own. I would lead a government that champions our livestock farmers at home and abroad.https://t.co/ThHbAbhxz0 pic.twitter.com/rZ4ngtwCEB — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 30, 2022

Resignation of Liz Truss from PM post

On October 20, then-Prime Minister of the UK Liz Truss resigned from her post, putting Rishi Sunak back in the race to become PM. Truss stayed in the office for 45 days. Truss made the statement outside Downing Street following her near-complete loss of political power. Liz Truss announced her resignation following the collapse of the markets after her controversial economic policies. She also lost two important ministers and lost the trust of nearly all of her own MPs. Truss will hold the record for the shortest tenure as prime minister of the UK.

On September 5 2022, Mary Elizabeth Truss, serving as the Foreign Secretary since 2021, emerged victorious in her race with Rishi Sunak to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Liz Truss got over 57% of the votes compared to Sunak, who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson’s administration before resigning, who could only get just over 42%.

It is interesting how initially, when Sunak lost, the trope used by the Leftists and Liberals in India was that the UK was saved from becoming Uttar Pradesh because according to them, Sunak was “too Hindu”. However, the moment it was clear that Sunak would lead the UK as its Prime Minister, the trope changed to claim that he was not even Hindu enough because he eats beef – a trope that according to Sunak’s statement earlier, is completely false. Of course, Sunak would work for UK’s interest and there is no reason yet to assume that he would be India’s ally, however, the attacks on his Hindu identity evidence the general Hinduphobia that exists among Leftists and Liberals.