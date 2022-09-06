On August 5 (local time), Rishi Sunak lost the election to become the conservative party’s PM face to Mary Elizabeth Truss, who has been serving as the Foreign Secretary since 2021. Sunak, who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson’s administration before resigning, managed to get only 42 per cent of the vote share compared to Liz Truss, who got 57 per cent vote share.

As soon as Sunak’s defeat was announced, the Leftists started floating anti-Hindu and anti-Hinduism tweets.

‘Professor’ Ashok Swain, a fake news peddler who is known for his anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia, said, “Despite all these antics, Rishi Sunak was soundly defeated by Liz Truss, and she becomes the new UK PM. Important to be true to yourself – UK is not UP.” He also shared the video of Sunak worshipping a cow in the tweet.

So-called Human Rights Activist Advocate Priyadarshi Telang said, “One can become Chief Minister of UP by eating Gobar (cow dung) and Gau Mutra (cow urine) but cannot become Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak.” He also congratulated Liz Truss on her victory.

Twitter user Farhan Ashfaq said, “The United Kingdom is saved from becoming Uttar Pradesh.”

Another Twitter user Daphin Chacko said, “Rishi Sunak finally realised that he is no Adityanath, that UK is no UP and that unlike the BJP here Conservative legislators cannot be bought over.”

Twitter user Gabbar0099 said, “Cow Pooja failed in UK”, and shared screenshots of Sunak doing Gau Pooja and a news report announcing Liz Truss’s victory.

Amin Syed, a Twitter user from Vancouver, said, “Rishi Sunak should have been reminded by his advisors that he is standing for UK premiership not UP.”

Another Twitter user Rajnish said, “Cow helps in winning elections in UP, not in UK.”

Twitter user Shaina said, “Liz Truss becomes UK’s new PM after defeating Rishi Sunak. Moral of the story: UK is not UP.”

Liz Truss becomes UK’s new PM after defeating Rishi Sunak.

Twitter user Political Aaramdev said, “Hello Rishi Sunak, Temple and Cow Politics will only work in UP, not in UK.”

Another Twitter user Shabina Hussain said, “Gau Mata refused to bless Rishi Sunak!”

Rishi Sunak had sought blessings from Gau Mata

On August 25, then-Prime Minister candidate Rishi Sunak performed Gau Pooja and sought blessings for the elections. Sunak was heavily trolled on social media for following Hindu customs.