On Monday, former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to repeat the same lies that the biased sections of the media and self-styled ‘activists’ have been peddling for years about Narendra Modi and former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

In his Tweet, which reeked of sheer hatred for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the disgruntled BJP leader claimed that the two wanted to “are planning a Haren Pandya” on him. He also issued a veiled warning to the two, vowing to avenge if any kind of harm comes to him.

“I hope Modi & Shah are not planning a Haren Pandeya on me. If so I may have to alert my friends. Remember I give as good as I get. The duo has even bluffed those in the highest authority in RSS,” Tweeted Swamy.

When a Twitter user going by the handle @ginger_bread_s lashed out at Swamy questioning him whether he was genuinely accusing Modi and Shah of killing Haren Pandeya, Swamy responded with, what appeared to be clearly an afterthought, “Haren Pandeya’s sidelining from the BJP.”

Given Subramanian Swamy’s hate for Narendra Modi in recent years, after being kept out of a ministerial post, his brazen lie comes as no surprise. It is consistent with the alarmist narrative generated about Narendra Modi and his government by the leftist media and so-called secularists. Just that, Swamy should be informed that the deception he has employed to attack Modi is a stale one that has long back not only been busted but, in fact, also rejected by the Supreme Court.

Haren Pandya was a former BJP minister in the Gujarat government. He resigned from the Cabinet in August 2002, was denied a ticket in the Assembly elections in December 2002, and was assassinated on March 26, 2003. Since then, biassed sections of the media and self-proclaimed secularists have been claiming that Modi and Shah were behind his murder.

In fact, OpIndia published a report in 2018 detailing how the leftist media and BJP detractors attempted to spread misinformation that Amit Shah and/or Modi killed Pandya. We provided evidence to dispel this fallacy and expose the biased segment of the media.

Supreme Court restores conviction of the 12 accused in Haren Pandya murder case

In fact, in 2019, the Supreme Court also restored the conviction and sentenced the 12 people accused of murdering former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003. The CBI had claimed that this was done to avenge the 2002 communal riots in the state. In 2011, when the Gujarat HC acquitted the murderers, the CBI had filed an appeal questioning the acquittal of the Gujarat High Court as erroneous. On January 31, 2019, the Supreme Court reserved the verdict on the appeals.