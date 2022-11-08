Just a day ahead of the test match between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi, several members of the visiting England team have fallen ill, and they have been suggested rest. The team members who have reported unwell include captain Ben Stokes, several other players, and non-playing members of the team.

According to Pakistan-based journalists, it was confirmed by the spokesperson of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). As a result, the affected players are not participating in the practice session today.

Several England players, members from the team management, including skipper Ben Stokes, have reported unwell and have been advised to stay at the hotel to take rest. They will not participate in any practice session today, confirmation from the England spokesperson. #PAKvENG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 30, 2022

Reportedly, as many as 14 members of the visiting England team are unwell, and therefore they have been asked to take rest at their hotel. The 14 members include 8 players, while the rest are team officials. Moreover, captain Ben Stokes is also suffering from a viral infection.

14 members of the England cricket team touring group are unwell including captain Ben Stokes also suffer from viral infection, Instructions to the players to take rest at hotel, pic.twitter.com/K9kMuBbucf — Ejaz Wasim Bakhri (@ejazwasim) November 30, 2022

The trophy for the three-test series was scheduled to be unveiled today, but due to the unavailability of the England captain, it has been postponed. Now, it will be held tomorrow before the match.

While England has announced a 12-member team for the first test, only 5 players participated in the practice session. At present, it is not known how serious the health problem of the players is and whether any change in the team will be required.

The England cricket team is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years for a test series. The series is part of the current World Test Championship.

The first test in Rawalpindi will start on December 1st, the second test in Karachi will start on December 9, and the final test at Multan will be held from December 17. The team of Ben Stokes and 15 of his teammates reached Islamabad on Saturday, where they received a warm welcome.