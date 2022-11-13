Sunday, November 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Bike borne Shoaib opens fire on Aligarh Muslim University campus, arrested
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Bike borne Shoaib opens fire on Aligarh Muslim University campus, arrested

It is reported that some miscreants came and tried to speak to girls on the university campus. When some seniors objected to it, the accused fired shot in the air and tried to escape.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Shoaib opens fire on Aligarh Muslim University campus, arrested
Accused Shoaib arrested after firing at AMU campus in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (Photo courtesy- @Vinayksingh_15)
5

On Saturday (November 12), one person was arrested by Aligarh police for allegedly firing on the Aligarh Muslim University campus. 

Aligarh Police informed that the accused who has been identified as Shoaib alias Choba who opened fire on the campus was caught by security personnel at the proctor’s office. The reported incident took place near the Civil Lines Police station area. 

“The accused detained is not an AMU student and is being questioned.” Law and order are under control, and a case has been filed against him. “No one was hurt in the firing,” said Aligarh SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

Some students were sitting at the General Education Center (GEC) near AMU’s Arts Faculty. A person on a bike arrived around 12:30 p.m. and began threatening the students. When the rest of the university students began to gather, the accused left, threatening them. Syed Nawaz Zaid Ali, Assistant Proctor at AMU, stated that two suspects arrived on campus after some time.

AMU proctor Professor Mohammed Wasim Ali said that the accused “tried to start a conversation with girl students sitting on the lawn near Kennedy Hall. Soon after, senior students arrived and objected to it, and the accused persons indulged in an argument with the students.”

“The outsider fled from the scene but fired in the air while leaving” The alert security personnel of the proctorial department followed and captured the outsider. The accused was handed over to police, and a complaint has been filed at Aligarh’s Civil Lines police station,” the proctor added.

Notably, a bag, about two dozen cartridges, and a country-made firearm were recovered from the accused, identified as Shoaib alias Choba. The accused is said to be a resident of Jeevangarh. Aligarh Police have informed that an investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaligarh muslim university, amu
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 10,000 fine on pet owners in Noida if their dog attacks others causing injury, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Noida Authority CEO announced on Twitter that it is mandatory to get pet dog/cat registration done by January 31, 2023. A fine will be imposed in case of failure of registration. Pet dogs must also be sterilized and vaccinated against rabies.
Editor's picks

‘Have you looked at her face’: TMC Minister makes derogatory remarks about President Murmu, shamelessly tries to defend it later

OpIndia Staff -
President Murmu hails from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community from Odisha. Born in a family of Santhal tribes in northern Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, in a nondescript village, she is India’s first President from the tribal community.

Dallas: Horrifying visuals of two military planes colliding midair at Veterans Day airshow emerge

BJP leader accused by The Wire of being brains behind imaginary app ‘Tek Fog’ demands an apology

‘Banned by mistake’: Uttarakhand government revokes the ban on five Patanjali medicines

NHRC says farmers can’t be blamed for stubble burning, holds 4 state governments responsible

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
596,957FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com