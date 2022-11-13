Uttar Pradesh: Bike borne Shoaib opens fire on Aligarh Muslim University campus, arrested

On Saturday (November 12), one person was arrested by Aligarh police for allegedly firing on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

Aligarh Police informed that the accused who has been identified as Shoaib alias Choba who opened fire on the campus was caught by security personnel at the proctor’s office. The reported incident took place near the Civil Lines Police station area.

“The accused detained is not an AMU student and is being questioned.” Law and order are under control, and a case has been filed against him. “No one was hurt in the firing,” said Aligarh SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

Some students were sitting at the General Education Center (GEC) near AMU’s Arts Faculty. A person on a bike arrived around 12:30 p.m. and began threatening the students. When the rest of the university students began to gather, the accused left, threatening them. Syed Nawaz Zaid Ali, Assistant Proctor at AMU, stated that two suspects arrived on campus after some time.

AMU proctor Professor Mohammed Wasim Ali said that the accused “tried to start a conversation with girl students sitting on the lawn near Kennedy Hall. Soon after, senior students arrived and objected to it, and the accused persons indulged in an argument with the students.”

“The outsider fled from the scene but fired in the air while leaving” The alert security personnel of the proctorial department followed and captured the outsider. The accused was handed over to police, and a complaint has been filed at Aligarh’s Civil Lines police station,” the proctor added.

Notably, a bag, about two dozen cartridges, and a country-made firearm were recovered from the accused, identified as Shoaib alias Choba. The accused is said to be a resident of Jeevangarh. Aligarh Police have informed that an investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken.