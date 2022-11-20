Aindrila Sharma, a Bengali actress who was on life support after having numerous cardiac arrests on Tuesday, died on Sunday (November 20) at a hospital in Kolkata. On November 1, Aindrila was brought to the hospital after having a brain stroke.

She developed an intracranial haemorrhage and required surgery for a left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy. On November 14, the actor suffered multiple cardiac arrests, which worsened her condition. On November 20, Aindrila passed away at the hospital at 12.59 PM, at the age of 24. Aindrila had previously been treated for Ewing’s sarcoma with surgery and chemoradiation.

Cancer survivor Aindrila Sharma was born and raised in Berhampore, West Bengal. Aindrila Sharma recently played Anirban Chakraborti’s daughter in the Zee Bangla Cinema original movie “Bhole Baba Par Karega.”

She played the lead in “Jibon Jyoti” and “And Jiyon Kathi,” among other OTT productions. She made her television debut in the Sabyasachi Chowdhury-starrer show “Jhumur.” She was dating Sabyasachi Chowdhury, according to media reports.

Sabyasachi Chowdhury had earlier taken to social media to ask fans to pray for her. “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human,” he wrote.

In the past, the number of persons dying from heart attacks and cardiac arrests has increased. Notably, renowned TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on November 11. The actor fainted at the gym while working out. Puneeth Rajkumar, a prominent Kannada actor, died on October 29, 2021, in Bengaluru, from a major heart attack.

Similarly, on September 2, 2021, television star Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack in Mumbai. He rose to prominence through his roles in serials such as Balika Vadhu and as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 13.