A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver and his friend after she hired the services of Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider, police said on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru Police arrested the driver and his friend based on a complaint filed by the victim. The woman said the incident took place on November 24 after she hailed a bike taxi from BTM Layout to Electronic City. Shahabuddin, the Rapido driver, took the victim to his house, which was close to where she was staying. The police said Shahabuddin and his friend Akhtar raped the victim in the house.

“The woman had hired a ‘Rapido’ bike to go from one friend’s house to another. On the way, the bike driver took advantage and has taken her to his place, where he along with his friend raped her. There was another woman along with them during the crime, who cooperated and then tried to hush it up,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said.

The victim filed a complaint with the police a few days later. Talking about police action in the case, Reddy said they registered an FIR soon after the woman visited doctors for medical help on November 26 after she complained of suffering pain in her body parts.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner further said that evidence has been collected from the spot with the aid of forensic lab experts. The police said the driver worked as a Rapido bike driver while his friend Akhtar was employed at a mobile store. One accused had a criminal case against him in the past, Reddy added.

In addition to Shahabuddin and Akhtar, the police have also arrested their female friend who was present at the house when the incident took place. The woman provided false information to protect the other accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division Bengaluru, CK Baba was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Reports also said that Shahabuddin had misbehaved with the victim when he had stopped the taxi at a shop on the way to Electronic City. As per an article published in The Hindu, the police are currently investigating if the accused were involved in similar cases in the past.