Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has issued a letter withdrawing his ‘word Hindu is Persian’ remark after a massive outrage erupted over the comments earlier this week. In his letter addressed to the Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s Working President Satish Jarkiholi gave a brief explanation behind his remark and regretted the offence caused to the people by his statement.

Satish Jarkiholi wrote in his letter, “Speaking at the Manav Bandhutva Vedike Karnataka program held at Nippani on 06-11-2022, I mentioned the following issues: The word Hindu is derived from the Persian language. How did it come to India? I have said in many articles that the meaning of the word ‘Hindu’ is not clear and that it is very necessary for it to be discussed publicly. This is based on the reference I have made to Wikipedia, books, dictionaries, and the writings of historians.”

#NewsAlert | Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi withdraws his statement on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’, apologises pic.twitter.com/8nU9MbBYBG — NDTV (@ndtv) November 9, 2022

Satish Jarkiholi added, “Some vested interests are trying to project me as anti-Hindu. There has also been a systematic conspiracy to defame and harm me. I request you to examine all the above aspects and investigate those who created this disturbance without explaining the actual situation. Once again, I request you immediately constitute a committee to look into the matter, and that one thing that I spoke about at the House-to-House Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar, program of the Manav Bandhutva Vedike at Nippani has been controversial because it is being manipulated and maligned.”

Concluding his letter, Satish Jarkiholi wrote, “With the good intention of not creating confusion among the public, I am withdrawing that statement which I said that day and I regret if anyone has been offended by this statement.”

On Sunday, 6th November 2022, the Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi passed controversial comments against the word ‘Hindu’ in a rally at Nippani of Belagavi district, Karnataka. He said that the word originated from Persia and was not an Indian term. He said that the original meaning of the term is dirty and insulting and also wondered why people in India were taking the term ‘Hindu’ so seriously. He also said that a word and a religion from elsewhere are being forcefully imposed on people here, and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this matter. Jarkiholi had the remarks during an event organised by “Manav Bandhutva Vedike”.

BJP had staged protests in various places in Karnata against Satish Jarkiholi for the comments. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai questioned Congress leader Siddaramaiah for being silent on the issue and demanded his comments on the matter. Former CM B S Yediyurappa said Jarkiholi must issue an apology and said that people will teach a lesson if he does not apologise. BJP workers burnt the effigy of the Congress at the demonstrations held at various places, including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Karwar, Yadgir, Raichur, Shivamogga, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Bagalkote and other places.

Despite the widespread protests, Satish Jarkiholi was refusing to relent and was ruling out offering any apology. Even earlier today, he had said that he wants a debate on the origin of Hindu, and said he would resign from the assembly if is proven wrong. However, later in the day, perhaps pressurised by the party, Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi withdrew his remarks and said sorry to those who were hurt by his comments.