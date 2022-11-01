A video has gone viral on the internet, with several people claiming that it is of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has supposedly converted 10 Downing Street into an ‘Asian Wedding Venue.’ UB1UB2 Southall shared the video on Twitter on October 30. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Rishi Sunak’s turned 10 Downing Street into an Asian wedding venue.”

Several people, dressed in Indian traditional attire, were seen arriving at 10, Downing Street, the official residence of the British PM.

Rishi Sunak’s turned 10 Downing Street into an asian wedding venue pic.twitter.com/5Rd2em5lL0 — UB1UB2 Southall (@UB1UB2) October 30, 2022

Remarkably, the popular video has nothing to do with any wedding. A fact check by OpIndia indicates that it is a video from the Diwali celebration hosted by new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and has no connection with any wedding. The video has been shared by Daily Mail on its YouTube channel.

A number of jokes and memes had flooded the internet after Sunak assumed charge. Many of them were about his Indian heritage and were themed around Indian cultural practices, like removing footwear before entering a house.

Along similar lines, another video went viral earlier claiming that Rishi Sunak celebrated as Liz Truss resigned from her post. That video was also shared by the same Twitter user in a tweet. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Rishi Sunak hearing Liz Truss has resigned:”

Rishi Sunak hearing Liz Truss has resigned: pic.twitter.com/MlbUYXPGGD — UB1UB2 Southall (@UB1UB2) October 20, 2022

This video was also not an original one as the man in the video resembled Sunak but was not him. Also, the video is not a recent one. It was shared in 2019 from an Instagram account that was verified.

Rishi Sunak recently succeeded Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This move came only days after Truss announced her departure in the wake of many policy shifts, Cabinet reshuffles, and disagreements within her own party.

Liz Truss resigned on 20th October 2022. She resigned from the Prime Ministerial post on the 45th day of joining the office. Liz Truss announced her resignation following the collapse of the markets after her controversial economic policies.

Sunak is now the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the first person of color to hold the position. He is also the first person of Indian heritage and the first Hindu to become the PM of the UK.