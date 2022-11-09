Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Karnataka: Congress leader Rafiq clashes with a member of Sriram Sene over saffron flags near masjid in Sringeri

This led to a heated argument between him and Arjun, a member of Sri Ram Sene, which later escalated into a clash. The duo threw blows at each other and were admitted to the Sringeri Taluk Government Hospital for treatment.

Karnataka: Congress leader Rafiq clashes with member of Sriram Sene over saffron flags near masjid in Sringeri
Screengrab of the video shared by Imran Khan
A clash broke out between a Congress leader and members of the Hindu organisation, Sri Ram Sene, over saffron flags put up on the occasion of Bababudangriri Yatra.

As per reports, the incident took place in the hill town of Sringeri in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Tuesday (November 8) evening. Rafiq, a Congress leader and a member of the local masjid committee, took offence to the placement of saffron flags in front of the Masjid.

Safrron flag put by Sriram Sene, image via Times Now

On receiving information, the police led by ASP Gunjan Arya rushed to the spot to pacify the situation. As per reports, no casualties were reported during the outbreak of violence.

Arjun has expressed fear for his life while Rafiq has demanded adequate security from the police. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Rafiq and Arjun, based on complaints and counter-complaints.

The duo was promptly arrested and a peace meeting was also organised between the Hindu and Muslim communities by the police.

In a tweet, ‘journalist’ Imran Khan wrote, “Tying of saffron flags in front of #masjid in #Sringeri #Karnataka led to a fight between SriramSene members & masjid committee member Rafiq.”

“Case registered by Chikkamagaluru police against both Rafiq & sene member Arjun. Cops later called for a peace meeting of both communities,” he added. In a video shared by him, the cops were seen interacting with members of the affected communities.

