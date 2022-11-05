Saturday, November 5, 2022
Updated:

Kerala: T’puram mayor participates in parliament march against unemployment after demanding jobs for CPM workers in the corporation

Arya Rajendran, Thiruvananthapuram mayor, wrote a letter addressed to the CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, seeking priority appointment for the members of her party to 295 temporary posts in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation.

Arya Rajendran
Arya Rajendran was seen protesting in a DYFI parliament march in Delhi. Image Source: Twitter handle of HK Update
3

On 5th November 2022, Thiruvananthapuram mayor Arya Rajendran was seen in the middle of a controversy as she herself exposed the double standards and hypocrisy of her party CPM by participating in the parliament march against unemployment in Delhi just after she favoured CPM workers to get a job in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

On November 5, a letter written by the mayor of the capital city of the southern state came to light. The letter is written on the official letter pad of the mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation. In the letter addressed to the CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, mayor Arya Rajendran demanded a priority list for appointing members of her party to 295 temporary posts in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation.

The letter mentions that there are 295 vacant posts in the health department of the corporation and they are to be filled on a daily wage basis. The letter was written on November 1. It came to light as enthusiast CPM workers started sharing it in various WhatsApp groups.

Just four days after signing this letter, mayor Arya Rajendran went to Delhi where she participated in the parliament march against unemployment in the country. This protest march was organized by DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) which is the youth wing of the left party.

In this way, Arya Rajendran exposed the true face of her party as she wrote a letter to inquire about the list of CPM members applying for jobs in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and later raised her voice along with the protesters in the name of unemployment in Delhi. It is notable that Arya Rajendran is known to be the youngest mayor, but she has demonstrated that she is no less than experienced CPM leaders in exhibiting hypocrisy.

