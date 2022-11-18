Friday, November 18, 2022
Mehmood Khan posed as Raunak Chaurasiya to trap a Hindu girl, forcibly converted her to Islam and performed Nikah, arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff
Love Jihad: Mehmood Khan posed as Raunak Chaurasiya love-trapped a Hindu girl, forcibly converted her to Islam, and married, arrested
Accused Mehmood Khan Image credit: Dainik Bhaskar
Yet another shocking case of love jihad and forced religious conversion has been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Baharaich. Mehmood Khan, posing as Raunak Chaurasia, lured a Hindu girl. Following that, he sexually abused the girl for two years, recorded her private video, and blackmailed her.

The accused is a resident of Risiya Gudni Basai in Baharaich. Upon knowing the real identity of Mehmood Khan, the victim confronted the accused. Mehmood Khan threatened to make the victim’s private video viral and forcefully converted the Hindu girl to Islam and had Nikah rituals performed.

Mehmood used to assault the victim repeatedly. Eventually, the victim reached Alambagh Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting upon the victim’s complaint, Alambagh police arrested Mehmood Khan. Police informed that Mehmood Khan lived in Manaknagar for the past 7 years and was doing a private job.

In her statement, the victim stated that Mehmood Khan entrapped her in his ‘love’ by pretending to be a Hindu, with a fake name Raunak Chaurasia and established sexual relations with her. The victim further said that Mehmood chopped her hair, assaulted her, and threw her out of the house. He also threatened to kill the victim if she dares to file a police complaint.

As per a TimesNow Navbharat report, the accused was already married and has two children from his first wife. Mehmood Khan created two fake Facebook profiles. On one profile he posted the victim’s picture and abused her.

Shivshankar Mahadevan, the inspector in charge of Alambagh, stated that “the victim girl had a dispute with Mehmood many times before.” A panchayat meeting was also held to resolve the matter. They had both married and had been living together for two years. A case has been registered under relevant sections based on the girl’s complaint. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

