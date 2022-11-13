Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has joined the race to purchase the prestigious English Premier League football team Liverpool FC. The present owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), decided to put the club up for sale earlier this week. They bought Liverpool FC for 300 Million Pounds back in 2010. If Mukesh Ambani wants to buy the club, he will have to beat off competition from companies in the Middle East and the United States.

According to a report by Mirror, FSG wants to sell the club for £4 billion. The amount is unlikely to faze Ambani as the 8th richest person in the world is worth $90 Billion and he loves to invest in sports. In addition to being the commercial partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Mukesh Ambani, chairman of RIL and the second-richest industrialist in India, has also backed Indian Super League for Football in India. Ambani also owns Mumbai Indians, the most successful side in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. ​

A statement from FSG read, “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.”

It further said, “FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”

The Anfield team has seen tremendous success under FSG in recent years, with Jurgen Klopp’s team finally winning the Premier League for the club, their first league title in 3 decades. The club also went on to win the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and European Super Cup titles over the last three years. ​

However, FSG has not always given a black cheque book to the manager to buy players in the transfer window as they have been required to sell players to raise money before buying. However, with Ambani’s wealth, the shackles might be off their transfer activity and the club may become more adventurous in the transfer market.