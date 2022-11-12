Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport on Saturday. PM Modi is visiting Hyderabad to dedicate to the nation Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited’s (RFCL) urea manufacturing plant, as well as participate in state road and rail development programs.

In the absence of the Chief Minister, PM Modi will be received by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

PM Modi on Thursday, in a tweet, shared information about his visit to the southern states. “Over the next 2 days, I will be traveling to 4 states in the South- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana to take part in diverse programmes aimed at strengthening India’s growth trajectory,” the PM tweeted.

Telangana government whip Balka Suman has claimed that Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not extended an official invitation to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao which is an insult of the CM. However, the Ministry of fertilizers and chemicals has invited the CM to attend the event.

“The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not extended an invitation to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Normally, the PMO will invite the chief minister to attend an official program as a guest. The Ministry of Fertilisers and Chemicals, on the other hand, asked the chief minister to participate in the Ramagundam programme, so it is not an invitation. The CM was insulted three times by the PMO because he was not invited,” state government Whip Balka Suman claimed.

Notably, ever since the announcement of PM Modi’s visit to Telangana, the poster war between the BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the renamed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is on. In these banners and posters, PM Modi is asked not to visit the state.

Reacting to the controversy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also an MP from Secunderabad in the state said, “Why should KCR involve politics in this? The Prime Minister launching multiple projects benefiting the state and dedicating them to the nation is a source of pride and prestige for Telangana.”

Minister Reddy stated that Union Health and Family Welfare and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to KCR personally inviting him to the RFCL inauguration.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that a plot was hatched by the chief minister to hinder the prime minister’s visit. “The chief minister is someone who does not have the culture to receive the prime minister,” Bandi Sanjay claimed.

Bandi Sanjay also alleged that CM KCR could have used the opportunity to put forth the issues of Telangana before PM Modi. “KCR not coming to the event indicates that the CM does not have the courage to face the Prime Minister”, he added.

Notably, this is the fourth time that CM KCR will not be receiving PM Modi during his visit.

About Ramagundam Project

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), a joint venture company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL), and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited, is in charge of the project (FCIL). With an investment of over Rs. 6300 crores, RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of establishing the New Ammonia-Urea Plant. The Jagdishpur-Pulpur-Haldia Pipeline will supply gas to the RFCL Plant.

In a press release, the central government informed that the Plant will ensure a sufficient and prompt supply of urea fertilizer to farmers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, and Maharashtra. The Plant will not only increase fertilizer availability, but it will also boost overall economic development in the region, including the development of infrastructure such as roads, railways, ancillary industry, and so on. Besides, the region will benefit from the development of MSME vendors to supply the factory with various goods. The RFCL’s ‘Bharat Urea’ will provide a significant boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also providing impetus to local farmers through timely fertilizer supply and extension services.