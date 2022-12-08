On Saturday (December 17), officials shared the news that 8 more people have died in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol.

As per reports, 6 people died in the Bhagwanpur division of the Siwan district. While 5 people died on Friday (December 16), one of the victims died a day earlier on Thursday (December 15).

While speaking about the matter, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Kumar said that the 6 deaths in Siwan were being investigated by the local administration. He informed, “We are also carrying searches in the area to nab those who indulge in the sale and purchase of liquor.”

Reportedly, two other men died in the Teghra division of the Begusarai district of Bihar on Friday (December 16). According to Deputy SP Chandramohan Prasad, the victims died due to the consumption of ‘some poisonous chemical.’

He further added, “We have sent bodies for post-mortem examination. Investigations are on”. The development comes days after 50 people died after consuming hooch in the Saran district of the State.

Chhapra hooch tragedy: Bihar death toll from toxic liquor reaches 50

The death toll in Bihar’s Chhapra hooch tragedy has soared to 50, with 11 more people succumbing after consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district.

Masrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended immediately after the Tuesday night tragedy on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Most of the deaths occurred over Wednesday and Thursday, creating an uproar both at the state and national level as the sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government since April 2016.

On Thursday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sparked outrage after he said “Jo Piyega Wo Marega’ in response to media questions regarding the hooch tragedy.