After world leaders criticized the recent execution in Afghanistan, the Taliban said that the punishment was carried out after many investigations and it is also a “divine command.”

A spokesperson for the Islamic Emirates, Bilal Karimi said, “The execution yesterday took place after many investigations, which were aligned with Islamic (law). All sides should not have any concern in this regard and should respect it,” according to TOLONews.

“The supreme leader spoke and said we have struggled this much and fought for 20 years with the pagans to ensure an Islamic system and that now that God has given it to us, (God) means for us to ensure his divine commands,” Mohammad Ismail Rahmani, a senior member of the interim government of Afghanistan said.

On Thursday, the Taliban Supreme Court announced the public flogging of 27 convicts, including nine women, in Parwan province. The decision of the Taliban Supreme Court comes a day after publicly executing a man charged with murder for the first time since they took over Afghanistan last year.

Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had confirmed the public execution of a man. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the execution took place in a sports stadium in western Farah province on Wednesday, according to a Voice of America (VOA) News report. He said that hundreds of people witnessed the execution, including the top officials of the group, as per the VOA News report.

Following the execution, UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan strongly opposed the action and tweeted, “The UN strongly opposes the death penalty in all circumstances, and calls on de facto authorities to establish an immediate moratorium with a view to abolishing the death penalty.”

“The implementation of (Hudud) is a Sharia command and its implementation is a must, but only if the situation warrants it,” said Aziz Maarij, a former diplomat said.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that the executed person was tried in the Taliban courts and subsequent appellate tribunals. He claimed that the executed person in the court had “confessed to stabbing to death” a resident of Farah and stealing his belongings, including a motorcycle, VOA reported.

According to the spokesperson, the execution was carried out by the victim’s father.

Meanwhile, the United States also criticized the Taliban after reports regarding public execution emerged. US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, “We’ve seen the reports that the Taliban has ordered judges to impose their interpretation of Sharia law. That includes public executions; it includes amputations; it includes floggings.”

While addressing a press briefing, Ned Price said, “We’ve seen despicable videos that have circulated online in recent days regarding some of these tactics. This indicates to us that the Taliban seek to return to their regressive and abusive practices of the 1990s. It was an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans then; it would be an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans now.”

