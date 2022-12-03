On Saturday, 3rd December 2022, two FIRs were filed against the AIUDF chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal over his remarks on Hindu girls. These FIRs are filed by Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad and Assam National Council. Ajmal has made controversial statements many times in the past. However, after the controversy escalated, he apologized.

Assam’s Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad has lodged a complaint against Ajmal at Naugaon Sadar police station over his remarks. In the complaint, it has been said that indecent statements have been made against Hindus.

Dulu Ahmed, vice-President of the Assam National Council has filed an FIR against the Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal in the Hatigaon police station and demanded that action should be taken against him for his remarks on Hindu girls.

While the Hindu Yuva Chhatra Parishad filed the complaint in support of Hindu girls and women, Dulu Ahmed had a different stand in his complaint. He said, “Badruddin Ajmal has been making such comments to benefit the BJP over a period of time. This communal comments as an MP.”

AIUDF president and MP Badruddin Ajmal had said that Hindus should adopt the Muslim formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18-20 years. He said that this will increase the population of Hindus. Badruddin Ajmal said that Hindus get married after 40 years of age, and therefore, they do not have many children.

Badruddin Ajmal has apologized after the controversy escalated. He said, “If my words have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I take back my words. I had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments. I only want the government to do justice to minorities and give them education and employment.”

The BJP strongly condemned Ajmal’s statement. Criticizing the MP, BJP spokesperson Ranjiv Kumar Sharma said, “Badruddin Ajmal is the second version of Aurangzeb and these words will not be tolerated.” The BJP has also demanded that Ajmal’s Maulana title be withdrawn.