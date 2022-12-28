Chhattisgarh-based social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi has committed suicide. According to media reports, she was found hanging on the roof of her house on Monday, December 27, 2022. A day before the incident, Leena had made a Christmas reel. She was very popular on social media. She has also been a TikTok star in the past. She had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

According to reports, Leena Nagvanshi was a resident of Kelo Vihar Colony in Chakradhar Nagar. Her father HR Nagwanshi is a senior assistant inspector of Ambikapur. Leena, the youngest of his three children, was a second-year B. Com. student.

Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar police station said, “A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by the Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

Sub-inspector Dinesh Bohidar of Chakradhar Nagar police station said, “On December 27, 2022, at 1 pm, information was received that 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi, a resident of Kelo Vihar Colony in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, had committed suicide. The body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.”

In fact, on Monday, Leena’s mother had gone to the market and when she came back, she went to the terrace looking for her. The door was locked from the inside. No one opened the door when she knocked on the door. Somehow she opened the door. Then Leena’s mother was surprised to see the scene there. Leena’s body was hanging with a scarf from the pipe.

Leena’s mother called the people around and they thought she was alive, after which the body was brought down. However, Leena Nagwanshi was dead. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and seized the girl’s mobile phone. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

