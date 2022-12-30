Cricketer Rishabh Pant has been in a serious car accident at the Narsan border of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The badly injured cricketer was rushed to the Saksham Hospital Multispeciality and Trauma Centre.

After receiving initial treatment there, Rishabh Pant has been taken to Dehradun’s Max Hospital.

Rishabh Pant came out of his burning car following an accident in Uttarakhand's Haridwar after breaking its window, a police officer said and added he was out of danger.



As per a report in Jagran, an eyewitness Kushal stated that while driving, Pant’s car collided with a pile of soil and rolled over multiple times. Spinning out of control, the car collided with guard rails on the side of the road and caught fire.

As per the report, Rishabh Pant was trying to get out of his car but was unable to do so due to his injuries. In the meanwhile, some men present in the area came near the burning car. Instead of trying to help the injured cricketer, they reportedly took money from a bag the cricketer had in the car and ran away.

The cricketer himself managed to come out of the car by breaking the window, called an ambulance and the police for help.

Shocking visuals of the charred car and the broken guardrails at the accident site at Hammadpur Jhal in Roorkie’s Narsan border area are now doing rounds on social media. The cricketer has injuries on his head, and leg and bruises all over his body.

Rishabh Pant was on the way to Dehradun from Delhi to spend New Year’s Day with his family. As per reports, the cricketer has a long road to recovery ahead and may lose a year in cricket.