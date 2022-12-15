Thursday, December 15, 2022
Delhi acid attack: Accused purchased acid from Flipkart, wanted to take ‘revenge’ after girl ended their friendship

The acid and mobile phones of the three accused have been sent to a forensic lab for testing. All three accused will be presented in the court on Thursday. 

Delhi acid attack
CCTV footage of assailants (Image Source: One India)
11

Within 24 hours of the Dwarka acid attack incident wherein a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by two bike-borne persons on her way to school, the Delhi Police arrested the three accused in the case. Police has also revealed the motive behind the dastardly attack. 

According to the police, the motive behind the attack was ‘revenge’ as the main accused Sachin Arora (20) wanted to take revenge from the minor girl for calling off their friendship a few months ago. After she ended her friendship with him, the victim showed no interest in talking to Sachin. Subsequently, the accused Sachin, along with his friends Virendra Singh (22) and Harshit Agarwal (19), planned to throw acid at her. 

As seen in the CCTV footage of the incident, the person riding the bike was Harshit and the one who threw the acid at the girl was Sachin. Later on, Virendra took Sachin’s mobile phone and scooty so that the police cannot trace Sachin’s location.

In a shocking revelation, Special Commissioner of Police, Sagar Preet Hooda informed that the acid used in the attack was bought from the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Flipkart is yet to respond on the matter.

In order to verify if acid is actually available on Flipkart, OpIndia did a simple google search. In our search, we used various keywords related to acid available on Flipkart, upon searching Nitric Acid, which may have possibly been used in the attack, a page showed up saying “Something’s not right,”

Screengrab of Flipkart page showing results for Nitric acid.

The acid and mobile phones of the three accused have been sent to a forensic lab for testing. All three accused will be presented in the court on Thursday. 

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. 

