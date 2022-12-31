Another case of Love Jihad has come to the fore from the capital city of India. The Delhi Police have registered a complaint against a Muslim person named Mohammad Imran for issuing death threats to a Hindu woman and raping her several times since 2021. The accused also forced the woman to wear a burqa and send pictures of her wearing the same. Imran is a resident of Meerut. He works in R System, an IT company located in Sector 59 of Noida.

According to the report, the Police are said to have registered the FIR on November 29. However, the woman confirmed that the accused had not yet been arrested by the Police. The woman in the complaint mentioned that she met the accused at the coaching centre in Noida 11 years ago and had been friends with him since then.

The saga began when the victim woman got married to a Hindu man named Abhishek in the year 2018. However, the accused who had continued to be friends with the woman even after her marriage engaged her into a love affair after Abhishek, her husband shifted to Bihar for his job. “We were friends. After Abhishek went to Bihar, Imran started suggesting I divorce my husband. He wanted me to marry him instead. Later he issued death threats to me saying that he would murder me if I failed to divorce Abhishek and marry him instead,” the woman said in the complaint.

As per the complaint further, the accused barged into the house of the victim woman in the Chhatarpur area of Delhi and raped her. He assured her that he would marry her as she cried and restrained him from continuing with the assault. The woman said that the accused stayed at the victim’s house for 4 days and continued to rape her.

The woman added that she filed for divorce from her husband in September 2021 in Delhi’s Saket court due to the pressure and fear of Mohammad Imran. During this, Imran kept calling the victim to meet him in the Qutub Minar area. In December 2021, the victim changed her house from Chhatarpur in Delhi to her own house in the Palam Vihar area. Imran discovered this location too. He again barged into her new home and raped her several times in 2021.

It has been further mentioned in the complaint that as the divorce between the victim woman and her husband got confirmed, Imran blocked her. Since then Imran did not meet her. According to the victim, Imran is a resident of Meerut. He works in R System, an IT company located in Sector 59 of Noida. It is alleged that even after the FIR was registered, the company has not fired him and he continues to work there.

Talking to OpIndia, the victim said that she had to face a lot of problems initially to register an FIR at the Police station. She said that the police made her visit a lot in different police stations for the complaint. “It’s almost been a month since the case has been registered but no action has been taken against Imran. He often asked me to send my photographs wearing a burqa. Earlier I did not believe in the Hindu-Muslim divide, but now I feel that a particular gang is targeting Hindu girls,” the victim woman said.

OpIndia also obtained the victim’s WhatsApp conversations with Imran. Imran in the chats is seen assuring the woman to take her to Banglore after her sister’s wedding. He could also be seen prohibiting the victim from sharing anything about their relationship on social media or with any other person.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (2) and 506 of the IPC. The accused is absconding at present. FIR copy is available with OpIndia.