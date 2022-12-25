Sunday, December 25, 2022
France: Violence grips Paris ahead of Christmas, here is what happened

Violence breaks out in Paris ahead of Christmas: Details
Aftermath of violence by Kurds in Paris, image via Julien de Rosa/ AFP via Getty Images
On Friday (December 23), violence broke out in the French capital of Paris as members of the Kurdish community clashed with the police.

According to reports, the Kurdish men had gathered outside the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish centre on Rue d’Enghien in the 10th district of Paris. The development came following a ‘racist attack’ that left three Kurdish activists dead.

Although the demonstrations were initially peaceful, the law and order situation quickly deteriorated. The protestors tried to break through barricades, forcing the police in riot gear to lob tear gas shells at them.

Reportedly, the Kurdish protestors also smashed car windows and set streets on fire. They also threw projectiles at the police. One violent demonstrator was also caught on camera hurling a bench at the cops.

Later on Saturday (December 24), the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) organised a gathering at the Place de la Republique, which was joined by the local Mayor Alexandra Cordebard. Hundreds of Kurdish demonstrators turned up for the event and listened to the tributes offered to the victims.

“We know that we are under threat, Kurds in general, Kurdish activists and militants. France owes us protection,” CDK-F spokesperson Berivan Firat remarked. A meeting was also held with the Parisian police chief Laurent Nunez wherein Kurds raised concerns about the lack of police protection.

Violence breaks out in Paris, image via Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

The Background of the violence

On Friday (December 23), a 69-year-old white supremacist named William M shot three activists dead, outside a Kurdish community centre in the 10th arrondissement in Paris.

The accused also entered a nearby hair salon, where he was disarmed and injured in the face. The victims included two men and a woman. Three others were also injured during the ‘racist attack’ and are now being treated for their serious condition.

A rail worker by occupation, William was earlier charged with attempted murder in 2016 and a knife attack at a migrant centre in 2021.

While speaking to the BBC, an eyewitness named Ali Dalek narrated, “We were walking in the street and heard gunshots. We turned around and saw people running left and right. And then, five or six minutes later, because we know people who work at the hair salon, we went in and we saw that they had arrested a guy.”

Reportedly, the police were able to detain William without much resistance and also recovered the weapon. They also interrogated the accused and added a racist motive to his actions.

In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “The Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris. Thoughts for the people who are fighting for their lives, their families and their loved ones. Thanks to the security forces for their courage and sang-froid.”

Earlier in January 2013, three female Kurdish activists were killed in a similar fashion in Paris. The victims were identified as Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan, and Leyla Soylemez.

The Kurds form the 4th largest ethnic group in the Middle East. Mostly comprised of Sunni Muslims, they are scattered along the borders of Armenia, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Turkey. They are stateless despite being promised nationhood after the end of First World World and the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

The Kurds constitute roughly 20% of Turkey’s population. They have been subjected to inhuman atrocities in the form of restrictions on the use of Kurdish language, ban on Kurdish costumes & names and denial of independence or autonomy by the Turkish government.

