Amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, India successfully carried out the night trials of the nuclear-capable Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Agni-V on Thursday, December 15. The indigenous missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), was tested at a defence installation at Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. This weapon has a very high degree of accuracy and can strike targets up to 5,500 kilometres away.

India today successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 kms: Defence sources pic.twitter.com/AniA4Xgzdy — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The defence sources also validated information about new technologies and equipment on the missile, which are designed to make the missile lighter. This exercise is aimed at increasing the Agni-V missile’s range if necessary.

The government has consistently maintained that the Agni-V trial’s success is in keeping with India’s stated goal of having ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

As per the sources, ahead of the test, the authorities had issued a notification and declared the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone.

What is Agni-V missile?

Agni V is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. It is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 to 5,500 kilometres with a full payload, i.e 1.5 tonnes, with a very high degree of accuracy. It can reach an exceptional Mach 24 speed which is 29,401 km/hr.

Agni V uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine. It is road-mobile and can be transported by a truck and launched via a canister.

“Agni-V is capable of reaching any target in the Chinese mainland…In case of a nuclear problem with China, we are capable of taking them on. We have the capability to challenge them,” Republic TV quoted Brig (retd), Hemant Mahajan, as saying.

Given that it may be used with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV), the nuclear-capable Agni-V missile is a potent addition to India’s defence capability. In other words, the ballistic missile is capable of carrying several warheads. Agni-V’s capability will provide India with much-needed deterrence against external threats.

Notably, around the same time last year, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the second flight test of the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-P. The test fire was also conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha.

In the past two decades, India has developed and held successful trials of Agni-I, Agni-II, Agni-III, Agni-IV and Agni-V missiles.

Notably, India is also working on Agni-VI which will be capable of being launched from submarines as well as from land and will have a strike range of 8,000 to 10,000 km.