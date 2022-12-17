Days after Indian soldiers clashed with the Chinese military in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal MP and law minister Kiren Rijiju reached the clash point today. Posting photographs with the Indian armed forces at the Yangtse area at the Indo-China border, Rijiju said that Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured after additional troops have been deployed

“Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army,” Kiren Rijiju posted on Twitter, along with photographs of himself with the soldiers in front of a mountain.

Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/PVrW7usMyn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 17, 2022

Kiren Rijiju also posted mesmerising photographs of the 108 Holy Water Falls located at the same place just below Yangtse, locally known as Chumi Gyatse. “This is an amazing sight located just below Yangtse. It’s known as Chumi Gyatse, 108 Holy Water Falls which originates from in-between the high mountains, considered the blessings of Guru Padmasambhava,” he tweeted. It is notable that there are 108 waterfalls at this location.

Hours before reaching Yangtse, Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi for his negative comments on Indian armed forces. “Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment [to] the country,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country.

We are proud of our Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/F6i8IScVHo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 17, 2022

The union law minister added, “We are proud of our Armed Forces.”

He also posted an ANI video where locals in Arunachal Pradesh are seen slamming the Congress leader for his misleading remarks that Indian armed personnel are being thrashed by Chinese army. They said that it was Indian soldiers who had beaten the Chinese soldiers, and Rahul Gandhi made a wrong remark by saying that Chinese are beating the Indians.

On Friday during a press conference, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that while China is preparing for a war, the Indian government is doing nothing and trying to ignore the threat. He had said that ‘China has captured 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.’