Months after Islamists ran riots in Leicester city of England’s Midlands area, the Leicester police met members of the Hindu community on Monday (December 12) evening and attempted to downplay the violence perpetrated against them.

In a letter by Chief Inspector Paul Allen, he informed that certain events pertaining to the Leicester violence were discussed in detail with the Hindu community. He then went on to claim that an Islamic cleric (Imam), who was at the helm of peddling fake news against Hindus, did not commit any crime.

“I explained that the Imam’s conduct had been investigated, but that his retelling of the story as told to him did not amount to a criminal offence,” Paul Allen had claimed.

“To meet the definition of Incitement to religious hatred the perpetrator has to use Threatening words or behaviour or displays any written material… with intent to stir up religious hatred. As such his conduct did not meet the criminal threshold for this offence,” he justified.

The matter came to light on Thursday (December 15) when Australian researcher and activist, Sarah L Gates, posted a copy of the letter on Twitter. The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

Leicester Police failed to nab those who attacked Hindu homes, backed RSS conspiracy theory

The Chief Inspector of the Leicester Police informed that the law enforcement failed to identify those who selectively targeted Hindu homes. He said, “The second point was around the way in which the police identified and investigated the reports of egg-throwing at Hindu family homes.”

“I can confirm that these incidents were recorded and investigated as religiously motivated hate crimes, although at this time no suspects have been identified,” Paul Allen said.

Citing media reports, he backed the misleading statements of Leicester Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby. It must be mentioned that Solusby had met Islamist Majid Freeman, who was at the helm of the Leicester disinformation campaign and helped him set the narrative in favour of the perpetrators.

We had a productive meeting last night with Peter Soulsby (@CityMayorLeic) where he made some commitments re the rise in #Islamophobia, acknowledged the #Hindutva ideology is causing chaos & lack of funding for youth clubs. Thanks Active Muslims Leicester (AML) for facilitating. pic.twitter.com/rH4nEyFDLG — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) October 11, 2022

“With regard to the comments made by Sir Peter Soulsby on the Channel 4 broadcast referencing a briefing by Leicestershire Police, I confirmed that we did brief senior council officers that there was significant media reporting that extremist ideologies were playing a part in the disorder,” Paul Allen said.

“We also briefed around what was known about the ideologies, including material from research documents pertaining to Indian political and religious movements,” he further alleged in his letter

Paul Allen tried to insinuate the role of RSS and Hindutva groups in fomenting the Leicester violence, despite the conspiracy theory being debunked more than a month ago.

Read our latest research brief: Hindu-Muslim civil unrest in Leicester: “Hindutva” and the creation of a false narrativehttps://t.co/JYAyoeuHih — Henry Jackson Society (@HJS_Org) November 4, 2022

Paul Allen is not new to peddling fake news

In a letter to the Leicester Council of Faiths on August 31 this year, Chief Inspector Paul Allen falsely claimed that a small group of people called for the death of Muslims and Pakistan.

He alleged that the provocative slogans were raised in Hindi, indicating that it must have been the handiwork of the Indian Hindu diaspora. “Unfortunately, a small minority of people began chanting in a racially offensive way, calling for (we believe) “death to Pakistan” and “Death to Muslims” In Hindi,” he claimed.

His email, the transcript of which has now gone viral on social media, was in reference to a minor scuffle that took place in Belgrave Road of Leicester. The grave assertion made by police chief Paul Allen gave a free licence to Islamists to unleash havoc on the Hindu community.

Thank you @leicspolice @LPCityCentre for accepting your mistake.



Hindus of #Leicester suffered immensely due to this grave mistake.



We expect you will do justice to the #Hindu victims by charging the culprits.



Your strict actions can only bring peace & security in the future. pic.twitter.com/PQj03UjPcT — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) September 18, 2022

On September 1, he issued a clarification on the matter and rubbished his own claims.

He said, “On Tuesday (August 28) afternoon it was reported that the chanting which had taken place, some of which was captured on video and was circulated on social media, included the phrases (in Hindi) “Death to Pakistan” and “death to Muslims”.

“We have investigated this and can find no verifiable evidence that there were any chants of “death to Muslims”. This is significant in terms of the context and I would encourage you to share this with interested parties,” Paul Allen stated on September 1, 2022. However, it was too late by then.