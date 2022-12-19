In a highly condemnable incident that happened in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, a Shivling placed inside an ancient Shiv-Hanuman temple in the Bilwari Mohalla was reportedly desecrated by a miscreant identified as Shamsher alias Monu Khan. The incident reportedly occurred in the wee hours of the night of December 18, Sunday.

According to reports, the accused was spotted roaming around in the temple premises with a stone in his hand. He vandalised the Shivling installed inside the temple premises, along with idols of other Hindu deities. Shamsher Khan had reportedly also verbally abused the local devotees around the temple before vandalising the Shivling. The accused was detained by police and confessed to his crime.

Tension has increased in the neighbourhood following the incident. Members of various Hindu outfits have taken to the streets demanding strict punishment for the accused, who they said has offended the Hindus by vandalising the centuries-old Shivling that their ancestors and forebears had long worshipped.

To control the situation, a large police contingent has been mobilised.

According to reports, some devotees were heading their way home from a religious place at the time of the incident. They were passing through the temple when they saw Shamsher vandalising the Shivling. The locals tried to catch him but Shamsher managed to flee. People who saw Shamsher feeling informed other people in the neighbourhood about the incident. As the news spread, many irate villagers along with members of various Hindu organisations started congregating near the temple premises. Fearing an escalation, the Damoh police sent in their forces.

The police team tried to pacify the angry crowd that demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreant.

In the meantime, another police team, that had been conducting raids in the nearby localities, arrested Shamsher Khan and brought him to the police station. Giving further details, Superintendent of Police Shivkumar said that Samsher Khan alias Monu will be produced in the court after questioning. He confirmed that the accused had conspired to spread communal tension in the area even before this incident.

On Saturday (December 16), a man was arrested for flashing his private part inside the premises of a Shiv temple in Indore. The man was seen doing obscene acts inside the Vishweshwar Mahadev temple in Prakash Nagar in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Wasim. The incident of the man doing obscene acts in the temple was recorded in the CCTV footage. Wasim was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage after receiving a complaint about the obscene act. He has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).