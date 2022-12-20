Tuesday, December 20, 2022
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Shadab Khan poses as ‘Raja’, sexually assaults, harasses Hindu woman and pressurises for ‘Nikah’

The woman in the complaint mentioned that she was sexually assaulted by the accused who hid his religious identity and was mentally torturing her for the past year after she knew about his truth.

OpIndia Staff
Image used for representational purpose
4

On Tuesday, December 20, another case of Love Jihad was reported from the state of Madhya Pradesh. A 26-year-old Hindu woman alleged that 23-year-old Shadab Khan concealed his identity to establish a relationship with her, and then raped her for several months. The Police have filed an FIR in the case and are searching for the accused who is absconding at present.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The woman said that she met Shadab online who introduced himself as Raja. The accused then trapped her in a love affair and made her believe that he was a Hindu. The duo was on a tour to Ajmer when the victim woman saw the accused wearing an Islamic cap and attire. She learned later that ‘Raja’ is a Muslim whose real name is Shadab.

The complainant has stated that Shadab then started to pressurise her into getting married to him as per Islamic rituals.

The woman in the complaint mentioned that she was sexually assaulted by the accused who hid his religious identity and was mentally torturing her for the past year after she knew about his truth. She said that the accused had himself confessed later that he was a Muslim and not a Hindu.

Ujjain Police Tarun Koril took cognizance of the incident and said that the investigation based on the complaint filed by the victim is underway and that the Police are looking for Shadab who is absconding at present.

Reports mention that the incident came to the fore after Bajrang Dal District President Pintu Kaushal learned about the victim and contacted the victim’s family. The woman registered a complaint after Kaushal encouraged her to seek justice and report the incident to the Police.

A similar incident was reported on October 29 from Madhya Pradesh as the Police arrested a man identified as Sheikh Jahid under the state’s law against forced conversions for hiding his religious identity from a Hindu woman and raping her for over 7 years. The victim Hindu woman said that the accused had introduced himself as a Brahmin and had developed sexual relations with her.

Also, in November this year, the state police arrested a 32-year-old Muslim man for forcing his Hindu wife to convert to Islam. The accused was identified as Rubab Shah. In her complaint, the accused’s wife stated that she met the man while working in a private hospital and was trapped into getting married to the accused in 2015. The victim also stated that her husband’s attitude towards her turned hostile three years after their marriage. According to the complaint, he then forced her to convert to Islam.

In the current case, the Police have registered an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of the law and is looking for the accused who is absconding.

