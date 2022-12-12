Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeLawTemples have played a huge role in development of civilisation and their traditional functioning...
News Reports
Updated:

Temples have played a huge role in development of civilisation and their traditional functioning should be paramount: Madras HC

According to Justice R Mahadevan, Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to freely profess, practise, and propagate their religion.

OpIndia Staff
Temple
Image Source: TFIPost
9

The Madras High Court in Madurai has stated that temples should be preserved with the primary focus being on how they have traditionally operated. The court said that they have played a significant part in the development of society and civilisation.

Authoring the judgment, Justice R Mahadevan on behalf of Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad and himself stated that the existence of temples is intertwined with the coexistence of various activities performed inside them. The judgment noted that activities such as hymn recitals, dance, drama, and debates take place inside temples and that the decline of one activity will have an impact on the other and ultimately the temples.

According to Justice R Mahadevan, Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to freely profess, practise, and propagate their religion. However, this right to free expression and exercise may be constrained inside temple grounds.

He emphasised that while the temple officials are in charge of ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims in addition to keeping the decorum and holiness of the temple, the Agamas set the guidelines for the procedures to be observed.

The court, however, took note of the Joint Commissioner’s argument that the Arulmighu Subramania Swami Temple is undergoing significant development work. They noted that, in order to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees, the Joint Commissioner had refused to allow anyone to stay inside the temple during this year’s Kanda Shasti festival at Tiruchendur, Tuticorin District. Instead, temporary structures with minimal amenities had been set up outside the temple.

The court opined that the decision of the Joint Commissioner taken this year was justified as it had been done in order to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

It is customary for worshippers to fast, sing “kanda shasti kavasam”, and engage in religious rituals in the temple without leaving during the six-day Kanda Shasti festival, which takes place on the sixth day of the Tamil month of Aippasi in October and November. During this time, the devotees are normally permitted to stay in the outer ‘praharam’ of the temple. This has been the practice in the temple for quite a long time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
606,428FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com