On Thursday, December 29, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted, the Gujarat government said that Heeraben is “recovering well” and will be discharged in a day or two. The doctors will decide about the discharge after her CT Scan and MRI test reports are out.

A communication issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office read, “Heeraba’s health is good. Her health is improving speedily. She’ll probably be discharged in a day or two. Earlier tonight, the oral diet was started.”

Notably, Heeraben Modi was hospitalised on Tuesday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad after her health deteriorated. The hospital today published a health update, saying that ‘Smt. Hiraba Modi’s health condition is recovering’.

Health update issued by the hospital

U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre is a government-funded autonomous Super-Speciality Cardiac Teaching hospital located on the campus of the civil Hospital. It is the biggest single Super-Speciality Cardiac Teaching hospital in the Country, and one of the biggest in the world. Promoted by the Gujarat government, it is affiliated with the BJ Medical College, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, a government medical college.

PM Modi’s elder brother Somabhai Modi also said on Thursday that their mother’s health condition has improved. He added that she had liquid food in the morning, and is showing signs of recovery. “Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs,” Somabhai Modi told the media.

“She even asked us, through a sign, to put her in a sitting position and also took liquid food given by the hospital. The decision about her discharge will be taken by doctors after conducting her CT Scan and MRI today,” he further said.

Hiraben Modi resides with her youngest son Pankaj Modi, a retired government official, at Raysan village near the Gandhinagar city of Gujarat.

Other than PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and several ministers and MLAs including Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Women and Child Development Minister Bhanuben Babariya, and MPs Parbatbhai Patel and Jugalji Thakor, MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have visited the hospital.