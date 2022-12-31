Good samaritans rescued Rishabh Pant from burning car: Details

Hours after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on the Delhi-Roorkee highway, it came to light that two good samaritans helped rescue him from the burning vehicle. As per reports, the two men were identified as Sushil Mann and Paramjit Singh. While Mann is a Haryana roadways bus driver, Singh is a bus conductor by occupation.

The duo was returning from Haridwar and saw a damaged vehicle on the road. Sushil Mann immediately stopped his bus and helped Rishabh Pant get out his damaged SUV.

Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped. pic.twitter.com/FtNnoLKowg — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

While speaking about the matter to The Times of India, Sushil Mann informed, “We were returning from Haridwar to Panipat with around 30 passengers in the bus. I saw the damaged vehicle and immediately stopped the bus. I noticed a man stuck in the car. We pushed him out of the SUV.”

He and Paramjit Singh then wrapped the cricketer in a shawl in a bid to keep him warm. Thereafter, they dialled the police and the ambulance. Given that the two men do not watch cricket, they had no idea that the injured man in the damaged SUV was Rishabh Pant.

“After rescuing him, we immediately informed the police and called the ambulance. Until the ambulance reached us, we covered him with a shawl to keep him warm. I didn’t know that he was cricketer Rishabh Pant as I don’t watch cricket. We served our duty as human beings,” Sushil Mann told TOI.

The duo was later felicitated by the General Manager of Panipat Depot, Kuldeep Jhangra, with a memento and an appreciation certificate for saving the life of an injured Rishabh Pant.

It was earlier reported how Pant managed to break the glass of the car and free himself of the burning car on his own, however, with these new revelations, it appears that good samaritans did help me survive the brutal car crash.

Rishabh Pant’s belongings were not stolen after the accident

Contrary to initial media reports about locals stealing money from Rishabh Pant, the Uttarakhand police refuted all such claims and said that all his belongings were collected by people who had rescued him and the same was given to the cricketer’s mother.

Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police Ashok Kumar tweeted, “The information about people stealing cricketer Rishabh Pant Ji’s belongings after the road accident is untrue. Those who are spreading this misleading news, please do not do so. Share the video of SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh with such people.”

The DGP also shared a video of SSP Ajay Singh. While talking to Sports Tak, driver Sushil Mann and conductor Paramjit Singh said that they collected the belongings of Rishabh Pant, including a bag from the car, which was handed over to the police.

They collected around Rs 7000 in cash from the accident spot and handed over the same to the police. The duo also said that only 3-4 people came down from the bus to the crash site.