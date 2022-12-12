Monday, December 12, 2022
No sh*t Sherlock! The ‘suspicious’ objects found in a Kanpur village turned out to be this

Villagers of Bilhaur village in Kanpur were curious about the egg-shaped round objects that were found lying in shrubs.

OpIndia Staff
'Suspicious' objects that turned out to be excreta of an animal.
A news report had gone viral on Sunday that suspicious looking round objects were found Bilhaur village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The round objects aroused quite an intrigue amongst the villagers.

As can be seen in above 4 second video, about 3-4 egg-shaped round objects were lying amongst the bushes. Villagers were wondering what they could be and had alerted police. However, when the police reached the spot, it turned out to be excreta of some animal.

Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate took to social media to inform that there was nothing suspicious about the objects found and that it was excreta of an animal. However, it is not yet clear which animal’s excreta it is.

