A news report had gone viral on Sunday that suspicious looking round objects were found Bilhaur village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The round objects aroused quite an intrigue amongst the villagers.

As can be seen in above 4 second video, about 3-4 egg-shaped round objects were lying amongst the bushes. Villagers were wondering what they could be and had alerted police. However, when the police reached the spot, it turned out to be excreta of some animal.

कुछ भी संदिग्ध नही है, किसी जानवर का मल है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) December 11, 2022

Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate took to social media to inform that there was nothing suspicious about the objects found and that it was excreta of an animal. However, it is not yet clear which animal’s excreta it is.