Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Haseen Saifi uses fake documents as ‘Ashish Thakur’ to exploit a Hindu woman, arrested

The accused introduced himself as a Hindu person named Ashish Thakur and developed a friendship with her. He had also made fake documents under the false name.

Aman named Haseen Saifi has been accused of sexual assault and blackmail by a Hindu woman. As per the complainant, Saifi had deceitfully trapped her in an affair under a false Hindu name. Saifi had told the woman that he was Ashish Thakur to start a relationship and eventually sexually assaulted her.

According to the reports, the victim woman, a resident of Uttarakhand arrived at Gautambuddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh in search of job a few years ago. Later she shifted to Surajpur and attained a job in a company. She met accused Haseen Saifi, who is a resident of Dadri, Uttar Pradesh at the company.

The accused introduced himself as a Hindu person named Ashish Thakur and developed a friendship with her. He had also made fake documents under the false name. Due to some health issues, the victim had to lose her job. The woman in the complaint mentioned that Saifi had assured her that he would help her get another job and started exploiting her physically.

He also rented a house in the Dadri area of Uttar Pradesh and began living with her. According to the complaint, the accused kept telling the woman that he would marry her and will help her find a job. Soon, he developed sexual relations with her.

The victim woman came to know about the real identity of the accused only after his father arrived at the locality in Dadri where the duo stayed and began inquiring about the accused. The neighbours were also unaware of the man’s real name. The duo then had a big fight following which the residents living in the locality informed the Police about the incident.

The accused was presented in Court on Monday and was later sent to jail.

