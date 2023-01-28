ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), the app launched by Open AI in November 2022 is all the rage right now. The chatbot is built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models, and is fine-tuned with learning techniques as it develops.

The artificially intelligent chatbot is knowledgeable enough to clear even the US law school exam, even if it was with a C+ grade. The worries about the misuse of this AI tool are already growing, with Bengaluru colleges banning its use, as it can be misused to write assignments and clear exams.

To test the effectiveness of this AI tool, we asked it to write an article on the Indian Prime Minister the way a Modi hater like Arundhati Roy would write, and the results were so similar to the anti-Modi articles we see. Below is our exchange with the chatbot.

Question asked by one of our colleagues – Write an article on Narendra Modi in the style of Arundhati Roy or any other Modi hater

ChatGPT response– It is with great reluctance that I write about Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister of India. Since his rise to power in 2014, Modi has become a symbol of everything that is wrong with India today: the rise of Hindu nationalism extremism, the suppression of dissent, the erosion of democratic institutions, and the general slide towards authoritarianism.

Modi’s rise to power was built on a foundation of lies and manipulation. He promised to bring “development” to India, to create jobs, and to improve the standard of living for all Indians. But in reality, he has delivered nothing but misery and suffering. Under Modi’s leadership, India’s economy has tanked, with GDP growth plummeting and unemployment reaching historic highs.

But Modi’s failures go far beyond economic mismanagement. He has actively promoted a dangerous brand of Hindu nationalism extremism, which has led to a surge in violence against religious minorities, particularly Muslims. His government has also been responsible for the suppression of dissent, with journalists, activists, and critics of the government being arrested, harassed, and even killed.

The Modi government has also been responsible for the erosion of democratic institutions in India. The judiciary has been packed with Modi loyalists, while independent institutions such as the Election Commission have been subverted to serve the interests of the ruling party. The media has been muzzled, and free speech has been suppressed.

In short, Modi has been a disaster for India. He has led the country down a dangerous path, one that threatens to destroy the very fabric of Indian society. It is up to the Indian people to reject this dangerous agenda and to demand real change, not just empty promises and rhetoric.

It is important to remember that the Modi government is not just a problem for India, but a problem for the world. Modi’s brand of extremist politics is a threat to peace and stability in South Asia, and the international community must speak out against it. We must call on the Indian government to respect the rights of all its citizens, to uphold the rule of law, and to restore democratic institutions.

Narendra Modi’s leadership is a dangerous threat to India’s democracy and secularism and should be critically examined and opposed by all who believe in the values of justice, equality, and fraternity.

The question asked to the AI bot

Even Artificial Intelligence knows how predictable are Modi haters

It should be noted that every person may not get the same answer from ChatGPT, and hence if you try and ask the same question as asked by our colleague, possibly you would get some other article, or maybe no article. In fact, the chatbot could offer a different answer to the same person too if the question is repeated or reworded.

However, this particular article has shown how predictable anti-Modi writers are and how their writing is full of rhetorical claims. One particularly alarming thing to notice is how even AI (artificial intelligence) knows that the final objective of all anti-Modi writing and activism is to paint India as some sort of dystopian state, into whose affairs the world must intervene and fix.