Wednesday, January 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann orders the closure of a liquor factory in Ferozepur
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann orders the closure of a liquor factory in Ferozepur

It is notable that Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been in trouble due to his alcoholism in the past

OpIndia Staff
bhagwant mann
Image Source: Twitter handle of Bhagwant Mann
48

On Tuesday, 17th January 2023, Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the closure of a liquor factory in Zira town of the Ferozepur district of the state. Punjab’s chief minister shared this through a tweet from his Twitter handle in which he said, “After consulting legal experts, a big decision has been taken in the public interest. I have issued orders to close the Zeera Liquor Factory.”

Farmers in Ferozepur have been making the demand to close this alcohol plant for a long time. Accordingly, it was shut down by the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

It is notable that Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been in trouble due to his alcoholism in the past. He was caught allegedly drunk a number of times. A report said that Mann was deplaned from a flight to India in Germany as he was drunk. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refuted the claims, saying Mann was not deplaned for being drunk. Earlier, AAP had claimed he was deplaned due to bad health.

In January 2019, Bhagwant Mann publicly promised that he would not drink anymore. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had called it a ‘great sacrifice for the people’ at that time.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal even raised the issue of Mann’s drinking habit in the parliament, something he has allegedly refused to let go of even after becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. After becoming CM, reports have suggested he visited places, including Gurudwaras, while being in an inebriated state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBhagwant Mann daru; Bhagwant Mann drinking
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
613,565FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com