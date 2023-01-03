Tuesday, January 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCongress again insults Gujarat and homegrown brand Amul, says 'don't need Amul technology' in...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Congress again insults Gujarat and homegrown brand Amul, says ‘don’t need Amul technology’ in Karnataka

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended Shah and said that Nandini Dairy will always maintain its separate identity in the coming years. Bommai told reporters here that the merger of Nandini into AMUL is a wrong imagination.

ANI
13

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should not shield its MLA Aravind Limbavali in the alleged suicide case of a Bengaluru businessman. 

On Sunday, a 47-year-old Bengaluru businessman allegedly shot himself in the head inside his car here, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep S. He left behind an eight-page suicide note in English holding six people, including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, responsible for him taking the extreme step. Pradeep ended his life in the car near Kaggalipura. 

While talking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement on two milk cooperatives in Mandya, Shivakumar said, “I condemn Amit Shah’s statement, he has once again proved that BJP has no leader in Karnataka, Amit Shah and Modi come to Karnataka again and again, BJP has no leader in Karnataka.” 

“Recently, when Amit Shah came to Karnataka, he talked about Amul and Nandini, we don’t need Amul technology, our brand Nandini is the best, it’s better to make Karnataka than Gujarat model, we don’t need Gujarat model in Karnataka,” he added. 
On Friday, Shah in Bengaluru suggested that Amul and Nandini, two successful milk unions, could work towards the welfare of the country’s milk producers, initiating a “white revolution”. 

However, on Sunday, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar clarified that the statement did not mean a merger of the two milk cooperatives — Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Gujarat-based Anand Milk Union Ltd (AMUL). 

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended Shah and said that Nandini Dairy will always maintain its separate identity in the coming years. 

Bommai told reporters here that the merger of Nandini into AMUL is a wrong imagination.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsamul nandini merger, amul, gujarat model amul
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
610,993FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com