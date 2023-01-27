On January 27, PM Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers and parents during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 in Delhi. PM Modi, during his interaction with the students, answered various questions ranging from positive criticism, time management, addiction to mobile and social media, pressure, exam preparation, use of unfair means and cheating during exams.

It is an absolute delight to be among my young friends! Join #ParikshaPeCharcha. https://t.co/lJzryY8bMP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2023

While addressing the students’ queries at the event held at Talkatora Stadium, PM Modi explained how ‘criticism is integral to democracy.’ The PM was responding to a student who asked him how he tackles challenges and criticism.

The PM answered that criticism is salient for Democracy and it helps to improve. “I have a conviction that criticism is an absolute condition and a Shuddhi Yagna for a harmonious democracy and I believe in the principle that criticism is important for a successful democracy. ”

“Who critiques and with what intention is important. There is a difference between allegation and criticism, the latter is valuable, the former is a vendetta,” the PM added.

PM Modi further replied that it is very important to know the source of criticism. There is a very thin line between criticism and obstruction. Parents must criticize in a constructive, positive way. However, people who are habitual of criticising, don’t bother much about what they are saying.

कभी कभी होता है कि आलोचना करने वाला कौन है ये महत्वपूर्ण होता है। जो अपना है वे कहता है तो आप उसे सकारात्मक लेते हैं लेकिन जो आपको पसंद नहीं है वे कहता है तो आपको गुस्सा आता है। आलोचना करने वाले आदतन करते रहते हैं तो उसे एक बक्से में डाल दीजिए क्योंकि उनका इरादा कुछ और है: PM pic.twitter.com/w1005yE9N3 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 27, 2023

Replying to a student who inquired about how to avoid distractions due to social media, PM Modi said, “First it is important to decide whether you are smart or the Gadget. You should know that Gadgets are not smarter than you. This is a subject of great concern in the country. We should not become slaves of Gadget or technology.”

PM Modi further discussed the importance of time management by referring to mothers and their time management skills. He told the students that they should learn time management skills from their mothers. “Have you ever observed your mother’s time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well,” the PM explained.

Have you ever observed your mother’s time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well: PM Modi to students at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 pic.twitter.com/2AEgckJlAc — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Warning the children again using unscrupulous means during examinations, PM Modi advised, “Some students use their creativity for cheating in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves.”

Some students use their creativity for ‘cheating’ in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves: PM Modi during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 pic.twitter.com/9Km81mdl3W — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

The Prime Minister also advised students on how to deal with stress. He said that they generally face pressure during the exam season, but they must focus on hard work. At this point, PM Modi also offered some critical advice for parents who frequently pressurise their children owing to societal demands. He said that “the expectations of family members are obvious, but to manage the social status, pressurizing the children is not right.”

PM Modi while addressing the candidates said that we should be proud of our country as we have the world’s oldest language. “Be extrovert apart from being focussed. India is a country full of diversity and we should be proud of it. Every language is a window to thousands of years of experience and wisdom.”

While answering the question ‘how to learn different languages and why it is important?’ PM Modi said that we should be proud of our legacy and heritage.

He encouraged the students by advising them to work smart. “Some people do only hard work, some do smart work, some do nothing. The students who put in lots of effort during examinations: I am assuring you your efforts will never go to waste. You have heard the story of the thirsty crow. How he drank water? What should we call it- hard work or smart work?”

A student from Gurugram asked PM Modi how despite being an average student can he focus on his studies. PM Modi motivated the student by replying, “Congratulation, for knowing that you are average. Many below-average students think that they have more calibre. It’s important to know yourself and make a correct assessment of yourself. Most people are average, but some average people do extraordinary work through their effort.”

He further added, “How should average students focus on their studies? Identify your capabilities and be confident about them. Such students outperform themselves.”

Notably, after concluding his session ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ PM Modi also interacted with specially-abled students at the Talkatora Stadium.

Before the commencement of the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ PM Modi interacted with a few students at an exhibition.

Delhi | PM Modi interacts with students at an exhibition during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ program at the Talkatora Stadium pic.twitter.com/gIZC1zNIv2 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event conducted by PM Narendra Modi to address issues of students on examination pressure, study-related stress, time management, and other related queries. This year, a record 39 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha including students from almost 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries. The registrations are nearly 15 lakh higher than last year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed.