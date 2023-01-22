British Broadcasting Company, or BBC, has come under notable criticism over the biased and anti-India documentary about Gujarat 2002 riots. In its documentary, the British-government-funded channel has blamed then-Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi for the riots and killings of Muslims during the violence.

Interestingly, the BBC’s documentary came when India was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then CM of Gujarat, has already been given a clean chit by the Supreme Court of India in the matter. Still, the documentary is being used to target India, its democratically elected government, the Prime Minister and Hindus at large.

A Twitter user Darshan Pathak has collated a thread of BBC English, and BBC Hindi reports that show the standard of reporting it does. Varying from the ‘Sanatani way of peeing’ to ‘why men wear dirty underwear’.

In a 2020 report, BBC Hindi discussed which way of peeing men should adopt. In the report, it was discussed if men should stand or sit down while peeing.

In November 2022, BBC Hindi published a report on Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav with the headline “What does Suryakumar Yadav’s wife do before the match so that he can bat with full confidence?” The news portal later changed the clickbait title. Its archive version can be seen here.

In March 2017, BBC Hindi published a report discussing why men wear dirty underwear.

In September 2015, BBC Hindi questioned people if they followed the Sanatani way of peeing.

In August 2019, soon after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, BBC came up with a fake report claiming the Indian Army beat up and tortured the locals in the valley. The report’s title was “‘Beaten and tortured’ by the Indian army”.

In August 2021, two years after accusing the Indian Army of torturing Kashmiris, BBC became a lapdog and rolled in the feet of the Taliban, suggesting it was taking over cities without any bloodshed. Interestingly, the feature image had a Taliban man with heavy artillery.

In September 2021, irked by the growth of the Indian economy, BBC published a report suggesting the jump in India’s GDP is problematic.

In April 2021, BBC Hindi published a report praising China for its booming economy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2020, BBC claimed lockdown saved millions of lives in Europe.

But when it came to India, the headline criticised PM Modi. It read, “India Covid-19: PM Modi’ did not consult’ before lockdown.”

In October 2022, BBC Hindi claimed Diwali cleaning increased the burden on Indian women.

In March 2021, BBC Hindi greeted people on the Hindu festival Holi by singing praises in the name of Nabi and Allah.

In October 2022, BBC published an op-ed where the author sought “a Diwali free of noise and pollution”.

On January 2023, BBC gloated about how hundreds and thousands of people gathered to witness fireworks in London.

In April 2020, BBC mocked India’s efforts to fight Covid by wearing masks.

In July 2020, BBC talked about why people should wear masks while talking about western countries.

On October 25 2022, BBC Hindi questioned people who burst fireworks on Diwali.

On New Year, BBC published a report explaining how people burst fireworks to celebrate.

BBC has a long history of mocking, shaming, conspiring and propagating anti-India especially anti-Hindu sentiments. They must be called out and face the consequences as required. BBC has also indulged in spreading Hinduphobia and anti-India narrative, latest being the Leicester controversy.