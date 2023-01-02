On January 2, a girl’s dead body was found on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The head of the body was crushed. The officials from Dadri Police Station have investigated the matter and recovered the body from the spot. It is believed that the head was crushed to conceal the victim’s identity.

TNN Navbharat journalist Nikhil Choudhary shared a video of the incident spot on Twitter and said, “Woman’s body found on Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Expressway, suspicion of murder and throwing dead body. Police are investigating on the spot.”

Woman's body found on Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Expressway, suspicion of murder and throwing dead body. Police is investigating on the spot.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Gautam Buddh Nagar said, “An unknown woman’s body was found on the Eastern Peripheral Highway under Dadri Police Station area. The station in-charge immediately reached the spot with force. The dead body has been sent for postmortem after filing the FIR. Prime Facie death appears to be due to an accident. All the points are being probed thoroughly.”

