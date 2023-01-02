Monday, January 2, 2023
Dead body of a girl found on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in Greater Noida, her head crushed, probe initiated

Initial probe suggests that the girl's head was smashed to conceal her identity.

ANI
Head of the dead body was crushed, probe underway (Image: Amit Chaudhary/Himanshu Shukla/Twitter)
9

On January 2, a girl’s dead body was found on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The head of the body was crushed. The officials from Dadri Police Station have investigated the matter and recovered the body from the spot. It is believed that the head was crushed to conceal the victim’s identity.

TNN Navbharat journalist Nikhil Choudhary shared a video of the incident spot on Twitter and said, “Woman’s body found on Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Expressway, suspicion of murder and throwing dead body. Police are investigating on the spot.”

In a statement, Police Commissioner Gautam Buddh Nagar said, “An unknown woman’s body was found on the Eastern Peripheral Highway under Dadri Police Station area. The station in-charge immediately reached the spot with force. The dead body has been sent for postmortem after filing the FIR. Prime Facie death appears to be due to an accident. All the points are being probed thoroughly.”

Dead body was found in Delhi on New Year’s Eve

Earlier, a naked dead body of a woman was found in Delhi. Reports suggest a car being driven by a drunk driver hit the woman riding a scooty. The woman got stuck under the car and was dragged for over 5 KMs. 5 accused were arrested by the police.

