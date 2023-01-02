Hrithik Roshan flaunts his toned body, triggers jokes and meme fest

On Monday (January 2), Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his toned body on social media.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him, lifting his shirt and exposing his chest and abs.

The picture left netizens amused, with many wondering whether the actor had dislodged his kidney in the process of being toned.

“This cannot be accomplished, brother (by us). So let it go instead of let’s go,” wrote one user.

ई ना हो पाई भईया so let it go instead of let’s go https://t.co/wONULC6fVi — Whyteknight (@whyteknight07) January 2, 2023

One Nishant Trivedi inquired, “Did your kidney dislocate and move in the front?”

ये क्या किडनी खिसक के आगे आ गयीं 😂😂 — Nishant Trivedi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@nishant_trivedi) January 2, 2023

Another Twitter user shared a picture of a desert and suggested that Hrithik Roshan would develop abs that look like sand dunes. “Hrithik Sir in 2030,” he suggested.

hritik sir in 2030 pic.twitter.com/Y6friG3kWi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 2, 2023

One Twitter user, Roushan Raj, commented, “Please eat something. Your health does not look good to me. Only your bones are visible.”

“Are you a human or a fish?” asked another user.

Insan ho ya machli — Dr Coco Quinn (@mujhaycryaraha) January 2, 2023

Another user mocked the actor’s string of failed relationships. “What’s the use of this body when you get only girlfriends such as Saba Azad, Kangana Ranaut and Sussanne Khan?” he remarked.

In 2021, Hrithik Roshan courted controversy after he wrote a heartfelt note to Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was then in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to the luxury cruise drug bust case.

Hrithik Roshan’s next film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone directed by Siddharth Anand is set to release in 2024.