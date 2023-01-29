Islamist threatens to burn down Indore, video goes viral

Days after Islamists were seen chanting ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans in the city of Indore, another viral video has gone viral where they can be heard talking about burning down the city.

A man, dressed in a beige jacket, could be heard saying, “The police told us that they are taking action against the accused and handed over a copy of the FIR to an Islamic cleric. They also claimed to have launched a manhunt.”

“If action is taken against the accused, then, it is fine. Else, we will take step-by-step action. We will start with jail bharo andolan and later burn down the city of Indore. We do not give a damn.”

Amidst chants of Insha’Allah, he continued, “Now, everyone retire to your homes and wait for the police action for the next 2 days. If the police fails, then, we will start with the jail bharo andolan.”

A man from the crowd yelled that the protest march must commence after Jumma Namaz. While hailing himself as a ‘lion’, another man wearing a headgear claimed that the so-called blasphemy accused are lynchers and consumers of a swine’s urine.

At that point, the man in beige jacket suggested that they will then burn down the city of Indore if they are not happy with police action, they don’t care, a statement that found much appreciation with the mob.

The most peaceful protest on earth



They say, there is intolerance in India. Where?



These volunteers have a case registered against them causing ‘Blasphemy’. Muslim protestors raised ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ slogans against them.#INDORE #boycotpathan #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/IoZxD0by5R — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) January 27, 2023

“We are not ready to do such a thing just today but till the end of time to safeguard the honour of Prophet Muhammad,” he announced amidst chants of ‘Allah hu Akbar.’

It must be mentioned that several Bajrang Dal workers were falsely accused of disrespecting Islam and committing blasphemy by extremists after they recited Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the film ‘Pathaan’ in Indore.

‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogan raised in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city

On January 25, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal took to Twitter to share two videos, wherein several people were seen raising the cry for beheadings with the controversial Islamist slogan of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’.

While the first video was reportedly captured outside the Badwali Chowki, the second incident occurred outside the Khajrana Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

In both videos, Muslim men, including young children, can be heard shouting “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda.”

The slogan translates to, “There is only one punishment for being disrespectful to Rasool (Prophet Muhammad), their head separated from their torso, their head separated from the torso.” This Islamist clarion call, has become a staple feature of violent protests that have, in the name of blasphemy, erupted in almost every corner of the country in recent times.