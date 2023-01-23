Monday, January 23, 2023
Updated:

Jairam Ramesh stops Digvijay Singh from saying more senseless things on Pulwama attack, pushes away journalist

As the Aaj Tak journalist sought an explanation from Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, who was walking behind him, quickly lunged forward and stopped Singh from making any comments.

OpIndia Staff
Jairam Ramesh Digvijaya Singh
Digvijaya Singh (L), Jairam Ramesh (R) (Picture Courtesy: India Today)
31

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday stopped former Madhya Pradesh CM and fellow party leader Digvijaya Singh from making further damaging remarks after a reporter sought clarification over his remarks questioning the authenticity of Surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army.

In his bid to stop Digvijaya Singh from giving an explanation, Ramesh pushed away the Aaj Tak journalist speaking to the former Madhya Pradesh CM.

As seen in the video embedded above, no sooner does the journalist seek explanation over his contentious remarks on surgical strikes and Pulwama attack, Jairam Ramesh, who was walking behind Digvijaya Singh, quickly lunges forward and shoves the mic held by the journalist down. Although, Singh could be heard defending his statements. 

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM on Monday courted controversy after he questioned the authenticity of surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces across the Line of Control. 

“They(Centre) keep harping on surgical strikes. They talk about how many were killed in surgical strikes but there is no proof of it,” Singh said at a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said the Centre hasn’t placed a report on the 2016 surgical strike or the 2019 Pulwama terror attack before Parliament till date.

Ironically, Singh made the comment on the day when the country is celebrating Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. The comments came during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Jammu leg.

In February 2019, forty CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, following which the Indian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on Balakot to annihilate a JeM terror camp on February 26.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

