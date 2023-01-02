On Saturday (December 31), a Hindu man was assaulted for refusing to eat beef (cow meat) in the Radhanagar village in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as Chandan Ravidas. He has accused 5 people, including one Mithun Shaikh of trying to force-feed him alcohol and cow meat.

When Chandan resisted, the men stripped him naked and beat him black and blue. He has now filed a complaint with the Radhanagar police and sought action against the accused.

While speaking to News18 Jharkhand, the victim narrated, “My name is Chandan Ravidas. I refused to eat cow meat. 5 Muslim men who were drinking and eating beef also tried to force-feed me. They assaulted me for refusing to give in to their diktat.”

साहिबगंज में शराब पीने और गो मांस खाने को लेकर युवक पर बनया गया दबाव, युवक ने इनकार किया तो बदमाशों ने युवक को नंगा कर पीटा। pic.twitter.com/YAwHVM21tm — News18 Jharkhand (@News18Jharkhand) January 2, 2023

“After thrashing me, they made me drink alcohol and eat meat. The accused also offered to pay me money to keep my mouth shut and not inform the law enforcement authorities,” he informed.

News 18 Jharkhand reported that Chandan had went to a shop at Pakinja Mor, which falls under the jurisdiction of Radhanagar police station, on Saturday night. When he went behind the shop to pee, he found 5 people drinking and consuming cow meat.

This led to a heated argument between the victim and the accused, following which they forced him to consume alcohol and eat beef. Chandan managed to escape but was later chased down by the accused men. He was then stripped naked and thrashed brutally.