The Hindu Group’s chairperson Malini Parthasarathy rebuffed their journalist S Anandan who took a dig on Hindu god Lord Hanuman while trying to mock External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

Malini Parthasarathy’s tweet

Parthasarathy was reacting to The Hindu journalist S. Anandan’s tweet where he was mocking Dr Jaishankar’s statement on how he draws foreign policy lessons from Mahabharata, the Hindu epic. Dr Jaishankar had said how Lord Hanuman and Shri Krishna were the greatest diplomats in India. He was narrating on how when Sita ji was kidnapped by Lanka king Ravan and kept hostage, Lord Hanuman communicated with her about her wellbeing and towards the end even set Lanka on fire.

However, to mock this statement by Dr Jaishankar, S. Anandan, a journalist with The Hindu asked which batch of IFS were the Hindu gods from. Parthasarathy then said how the disrespectful tweet does not represent the position of The Hindu.

You can read more about the book Dr Jaishankar wrote on his policy inspiration being drawn from Hindu epics here.