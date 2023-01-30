Monday, January 30, 2023
HomeMediaThe Hindu Group's Chairperson rebuffs their journalist for taking a dig on Hindu gods...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Hindu Group’s Chairperson rebuffs their journalist for taking a dig on Hindu gods while mocking EAM Dr Jaishankar

Parthasarathy was reacting to The Hindu journalist S. Anandan's tweet where he was mocking Dr Jaishankar's statement on how he draws foreign policy lessons from Mahabharata, the Hindu epic.

OpIndia Staff
Malini Parthasarathy rebuffs journalist for taking a dig on Lord Hanuman
1

The Hindu Group’s chairperson Malini Parthasarathy rebuffed their journalist S Anandan who took a dig on Hindu god Lord Hanuman while trying to mock External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

Malini Parthasarathy’s tweet

Parthasarathy was reacting to The Hindu journalist S. Anandan’s tweet where he was mocking Dr Jaishankar’s statement on how he draws foreign policy lessons from Mahabharata, the Hindu epic. Dr Jaishankar had said how Lord Hanuman and Shri Krishna were the greatest diplomats in India. He was narrating on how when Sita ji was kidnapped by Lanka king Ravan and kept hostage, Lord Hanuman communicated with her about her wellbeing and towards the end even set Lanka on fire.

However, to mock this statement by Dr Jaishankar, S. Anandan, a journalist with The Hindu asked which batch of IFS were the Hindu gods from. Parthasarathy then said how the disrespectful tweet does not represent the position of The Hindu.

You can read more about the book Dr Jaishankar wrote on his policy inspiration being drawn from Hindu epics here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjaishankar hanuman, jaishankar diplomat, the hindu
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,064FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com